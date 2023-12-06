Legendary Ferrari boss recollects how Michael Schumacher saved him from crisis in 1996: “If Todt leaves, I'll leave too”

Legendary Ferrari boss Jean Todt recollected his early experiences with seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher and how their relationship transformed after a "disastrous" start to Schumacher's stint at the Italian team.

Todt joined Ferrari in 1993, with the singular aim of bringing back championship glory to the team, which had failed to win the driver's championship since 1979.

The Frenchman spearheaded the rebuild but faced various hurdles in the initial years. Ferrari gained serious momentum after hiring Michael Schumacher for a record deal in 1996. Todt described the evolution of his relationship with Schumacher in a recent interview with Italian publication La Stampa, where he said:

"At first professional, then with ever greater trust, until it became a great friendship."

Their relationship was put to the test during Schumacher's first year with the team as they got off to a disastrous start. However, the German driver showed immense trust in Todt's vision when his position was under threat.

"The situation was disastrous at the beginning. In '96 there was a lot of talk about my dismissal. Michael had just arrived and saw that my plan was right, the people who were about to arrive and with whom I was dealing in secret corresponded to our plan. This is why he intervened and said: 'If Todt leaves, I'll leave too'."

Michael Schumacher convinced Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne to join Ferrari in late 1996 to further strengthen the engineering team back at Maranello. The following two years saw the German driver come close to winning the title. The team ended their championship drought by winning the constructors' title in 1999.

Their efforts paid dividends in the 2000 season, as Schumacher won the first of his five consecutive titles with Ferrari. Todt recalled the emotional podium visit as his happiest sporting memory.

"In 2000 we win. The hug with Michael on the podium is the happiest sporting moment of my life. We have finally achieved the goal we set ourselves in 1993."

Schumacher, 2000 Japanese GP

Todt remains in contact with Michael Schumacher, who is currently recovering from a skiing accident that occurred a decade ago.

Jean Todt names current Ferrari driver as Michael Schumacher's heir

Jean Todt revealed his favorite driver on the current grid, as he expressed his support for star Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The Former Ferrari boss named Leclerc as Schumacher's heir in F1. He is hopeful that the Monegasque driver will bring back championship glory to the team, just like Schumacher did at the turn of the millennium.

"I support Leclerc. My son has been following him since he raced go-karts. He is a great driver and he deserves the opportunity to win the title."

Leclerc's junior racing career was supported by Nicolas Todt, Jean Todt's son, who was introduced to the young talent by the late F1 driver Jules Bianchi.

Leclerc made his F1 debut in 2018 with Alfa Romeo. He was promoted to Ferrari in 2019 and recently completed his fifth year with the Italian outfit.