"Let's go, Daniel!": Max Verstappen's hilarious reaction to Daniel Ricciardo claiming he's targeting the world title in 2024

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has cheekily cheered for Daniel Ricciardo after the latter claimed that he was targeting the F1 world championship in 2024.

The Australian driver returned to the grid in the middle of 2023 after a six-month hiatus due to his McLaren contract being canceled following his poor performances in 2021 and 2022. However, Ricciardo's return was hampered by a hand injury that he suffered at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix which saw him miss five races in a row.

His best result of the year was at the Mexican GP, where he scored a P7 for AlphaTauri. While speaking at the recent Honda Thanks event, Daniel Ricciardo outlined his goals for the 2024 season.

"Oh, world champion," he said.

Hearing his former Red Bull teammate's ambition, Max Verstappen replied:

"Lets' go Daniel."

It is pretty difficult to see how Ricciardo could compete for a world championship in 2024 as he will be in an AlphaTauri. It would only come to fruition if he replaces Sergio Perez next year in Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo recaps his 2023 season

While summarizing his 2023 campaign, Daniel Ricciardo stated that he was pretty happy with the race pace given the limited time he had in the car due to his stop-start return to the grid.

Ricciardo told Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi:

“I think the summary of the year, the race pace, most days I was probably pretty happy with. So I think that was something that was positive. I think the race, the more laps I get into a car, the more I kind of understand it and get into the rhythm. So that explains a little bit of my feeling, positive feeling on race pace."

"And certainly some standouts and then some obviously like, a few ones where we probably don't still get fully on top of it. So there’s a little bit there. So look as experienced as I am and as much as I believe in myself, I kind of underestimate it. Even if I put my side aside, even my engineer Pierre, worked with three drivers this year. He is trying to set up the car for each driver, what we like, and what we don't," he added.

It remains to be seen if Ricciardo can make himself a contender for the Red Bull seat in the future.