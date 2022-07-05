"Let’s make it (at least) halfway to the moon" - reacts Fernando Alonso after setting record for longest distance traveled in F1

Fernando Alonso has reacted to having set the record for the longest distance traveled in F1. The Spaniard has completed a distance of 92,643 km.

Alonso's two-decade-long stint in the sport continues to impress the F1 community, with the driver having teased more years to come. The Alpine man retweeted F1's official tweet with a caption that read:

"Let’s make it (at least) half way to the moon"

He commented on his record-breaking drive, which is approximately a quarter of the distance from Earth to the moon. Alonso claims he wishes the distance to be at least half of that from Earth to the moon. However, given that it would take another 20 years, it is highly unlikely that the driver will achieve such a feat.

Regardless, the two-time world champion's accomplishments are quite spectacular as he has spent two decades on the track and is currently the oldest driver on the grid at age 40.

Fernando Alonso once again showcased his superb F1 experience, checking in at P5 by the end of the 2022 British Grand Prix. The driver held off Lando Norris throughout the race, finding more than enough pace to battle the Briton.

Fernando Alonso has a huge amount of strength for his age, claims two-time F1 champion

Former two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen believes Fernando Alonso has a “huge amount of mental and physical strength and stamina” to remain competitive against the very best in the sport.

The former McLaren driver praised Alonso's performance at the Canadian GP, claiming that the Spaniard's P2 finish in qualifying was “no small achievement”. In his column for Unibet, the Finn wrote:

“He still loves racing in F1, and he made the most of Saturday’s challenging weather conditions to grab P2 on the grid. It takes a huge amount of mental and physical strength and stamina to remain competitive at this level, so it’s no small achievement for Fernando to have been pushing for pole position.”

The world champion's performance at the 2022 British GP was impressive as well. The driver came to life in the closing stages, taking the challenge to his former teammate and long-time rival, Lewis Hamilton.

However, Alonso eventually had to settle for P5, holding off Lando Norris in an arguably faster car. With the driver having claimed to be interested in staying in the sport for a couple more years, only time will tell whether he can keep up his stellar form. With the pace that the Alpine currently shows, perhaps the veteran can bag one or two more podiums in the coming months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far