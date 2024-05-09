Lewis Hamilton: 10 most expensive things owned by the F1 legend

Lewis Hamilton has made a name for himself by driving the fastest cars worldwide and becoming the statistically most successful F1 driver in history.

The British driver has won a record-equaling seven driver's championships along with 103 race wins and 104 pole positions since entering the sport in 2007.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, during his time in F1, the Mercedes driver has amassed a net worth of around $300 million from contracts and endorsements.

Below is the list of the 10 most expensive things he owns off the track:

#1 Lewis Hamilton's Sun-seeker 90 Yacht

Hamilton owns a 91.1 foot long Sunseeker 90 Ocean since 2009 for which he paid close to $4 million. It turned out to be a profitable investment for the British driver as a fully upgraded yacht version cost around $11 million in 2024.

The luxurious abode on the water is docked in Monaco and is used by him to entertain the guests during the race weekend in Principality.

#2 Mercedes- AMG Project One

Mercedes-AMG Project One, nicknamed the Project One Hypercar, is an exclusive offering from the German manufacturer and is produced to link their road cars to F1 activities directly.

The custom model is said to have cost around $2.7 million and uses a turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 petrol engine and electric motor set-up used by the W08 F1 car.

#3 La Ferrari Limited edition

The soon-to-be Ferrari driver has owned a limited edition La Ferrari for years and is one of the few lucky people to own the red beauty as the Italian brand has only 499 units of the supercar.

This £1 million supercar has a top speed of 349 km/h and reaches 100km/h in a mere 2.4 seconds.

#4 $25 million London mansion

Lewis Hamilton's swanky $25 million pad is located in Kensington, West London, and was previously owned by Burberry chief designer Christopher Bailey and financier Ben Goldsmith.

It is situated in one of the most expensive areas in the UK and has four floors with 6 bedrooms, and a 200-foot garden which also has a summer house.

#5 MV Agusta Brutale 800RR LH44

Lewis Hamilton and MV Agusta joined hands to launch the MV Agusta Brutal 800RR LH44 in 2018 which is around $26k with the special edition bike having only 144 units.

Some of the prominent features of the Brutale include the three-cylinder engine and peak torque of 86 Nm kicking in at 10,100 rpm.

#6 $15 million Monaco apartment

Like the several F1 drivers on the grid, the seven-time world champion also owns an apartment in Monaco and has resided in it for some time now.

The British driver paid a fortune of $15 million to acquire the plush property which is situated in the elite Fontvieille district. It has a steam room, four bedrooms, and a sun terrace.

#7 $40.7 million Tribeca penthouse in NYC

Lewis Hamilton is fond of the USA and spends a decent chunk of his time in the country so it made sense for him to get some properties in New York.

According to Architectural Digest, he owns a $40.7 million penthouse in the Tribeca area, which has a 6,547-square-foot unit overlooking the famous Hudson River and contains luxuries such as a swimming pool, squash court, and a fitness center.

#8 IWC watches

Lewis Hamilton is the brand ambassador of the IWC watches and owns some classic models from the iconic brand, which cost between $7k and $31k.

He is often spotted in the paddock wearing the IWC Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar 'Lewis Hamilton' Edition IW503002, which is a collaboration between him and the brand. He also has IWC Black Lives Matter Ceratanium IW5030BLM and Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar IW503605.

# 9 McLaren P1

Lewis Hamilton drove for the Woking-based team from 2007 to 2012 and won 21 races and one world championship with them. In 2015, he got the chance to own the iconic McLaren P1, which set him by £1.4 million from his wallet.

#10 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Lewis Hamilton has become more conscious about his carbon footprint in the world and has since owned an $80k beauty Mercedes Benz EQS smart car to keep on his word.

Despite being an eclectic car, the four-wheeler surely packs a punch as it can reach 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds with 470bhp that is generated by a 350 kW electric motor.