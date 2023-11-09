Lewis Hamilton accused of having 'selective memory' by Red Bull's Christian Horner

Lewis Hamilton has been branded as having selective memory by Red Bull's Christian Horner. This came about during a discussion Horner was having on the ‘Eff Won with DRS’ podcast. Ever since the new regulations were introduced in 2022, Mercedes' competitiveness has taken a blow.

The team was sweeping titles left, right and center for all these years in the turbo hybrid era that began in 2014. Mercedes won the constructors' title for every year until 2021 and Lewis Hamilton won all but two titles during the period. The new regulations have seen Red Bull come to the fore.

Max Verstappen has dominated the sport, winning a record number of races in 2022 and 2023. During this period, Lewis Hamilton has been one of the leading proponents who claim that the FIA needs to intervene to slow down Red Bull.

Talking about how Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the sport for a decade, Christian Horner said that the driver had a 'selective memory'.

He said:

"I feel like he’s got selective memory. So you know, some of the winning that they did in that period was just obscene. We’ve had a good run for a couple of years, but the one guy that shouldn’t be saying that, I would think, is Lewis."

Lewis Hamilton's despondent attitude continues after Brazil

Lewis Hamilton's despondent outlook toward the future continued after the race in Brazil, as he felt it was going to be tough to catch Red Bull in the next two seasons.

Mercedes was too far off the pace in Brazil and struggled to just score points in the race. The driver was disappointed after the race as he claimed all he could do was stay optimistic. He told RacingNews365:

"Ultimately, all I can do is try to remain optimistic. The Red Bull is so far away, and I think they're probably going to be very clear for the next couple of years."

Mercedes is currently looking at a 22-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' championship. The team is trying hard to find improvements to a concept that has failed to deliver massively. The former benchmark of the F1 grid is trying hard to get back to its glory days as the team struggles to keep up with the dominance of Red Bull.