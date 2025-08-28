Lewis Hamilton addresses the unenviable "Ferrari should find a different driver" remark from F1 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton opened up about his remark from the 2025 Hungarian GP, when he said, "Ferrari should find a new driver." Speaking about it, the seven-time world champion stated that the comment came out of him in the "heat of the moment."
During the 2025 Budapest qualifying, Hamilton struggled with his performance and qualified in P12. In the same session, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, claimed the pole. As the qualifying session was over, an emotional Hamilton shared his thoughts with the media when asked about his outing.
"I’m useless, absolutely useless.” a disappointed Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "The team, they have no problem – you’ve seen the car is on pole. So, they probably need to change driver.”
Following the Hungarian GP, F1 went for the summer break and returned with the Dutch GP this weekend. During the media day of the Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked about his preparation and his thoughts on self-doubt. Speaking about it, here's what the Briton said:
"Well, firstly, I mean, in the heat of the moment, that can happen to anyone, and it's obviously not truly how I feel."
Coming into 2025, Hamilton struggled with the balance of the car, as he has yet to find the mojo with the SF-25. Except for the Chinese GP Sprint, he does not have anything to show for, whereas his teammate, Charles Leclerc, has five podiums to his name. Besides this, Ferrari is the only team in the top four without a win this season.
Lewis Hamilton focused on 'enjoying' his journey amid tough Ferrari days
Lewis Hamilton set his eyes on enjoying the journey instead of getting caught up in the expectations and criticisms at Ferrari. Speaking about this, here's what the British driver said:
"There can often be so much noise, you can lose sight of what's really, really important, so that's what I'm saying, I just really want to focus on getting back to that enjoyment."
"I joined the team that I've always dreamed of driving for, and there's been so much noise around that it's kind of clouded us from getting to enjoy it, so now it's about kind of moving those things aside, and just getting back to focussing on the pure love of what we do," he further added.
Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Driver's Standings with 109 points. He is trailing his teammate, Leclerc, by 42 points after 14 races and three sprints. Ferrari are in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points.