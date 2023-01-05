Lewis Hamilton admits early F1 career fear that had him 'overwhelmed'

Lewis Hamilton admitted that he is absolutely "overwhelmed" by all the support that he has received throughout his iconic career in F1. The seven-time world champion has often been described as one of the greatest racers the world of motorsport has seen. All the adversity that Hamilton has faced throughout the journey as the only black driver to race in F1, only adds more meaning to his achievements in the sport.

The Briton expressed his gratitude towards all the fans who have shown him unconditional love and support ever since his F1 debut 16 years ago at a time when he truly believed that it would be only his parents that would be rooting for his success.

In a YouTube video for Mercedes AMG Petronas, Lewis Hamilton admitted that he was overwhelmed by the first fan he met back in 2007. He said:

“It’s been beautiful to see people who have known me, somehow followed me before I even got to Formula One, and then people who started the journey with me in 2007. And even for those who have joined along the way I love how this sport unites us and this journey has brought us together.”

“I never ever actually thought, when I was growing up in Stevenage and playing around the corner in the park, I never thought I'd have a follower other than my mum, a supporter other than my mum or my dad. Then when I saw the first one in 2007 I was very overwhelmed just by the first person that noticed supporting me and that's grown over time so I'm so grateful.”

Hamilton has statistically proven himself to be the most successful driver in F1, with a whopping 103 wins to his name.

Lewis Hamilton describes 2022 as one of his "top-three worst seasons"

Mercedes kicked off the 2022 season on a shockingly underwhelming note with porpoising issues that cost them significantly all year long. Lewis Hamilton was disappointed with the results of the team but was certainly happy to have been able to enjoy the smaller wins with the team, who stayed united and positive all year long.

He said:

“This year was not the greatest. It is probably up there with the top-three worst seasons. But in terms of how the team stayed united, there have been lots of pluses.”

“It would have been nice to have taken a win, but one win is not really enough is it? I feel like this year, when we got our first fifth, it felt like a win. When we got our first fourth, it felt like a win. When we got our first podium, it felt like a win, and those second places felt as if we really achieved something, so I'll just hold on to those.”

In the 2022 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton disappointingly broke his streak of having won at least one race in every season he raced in. George Russell, however, took the first win of his career, giving Mercedes their only race win of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Poll : 0 votes