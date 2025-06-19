"Lewis Hamilton already forgetting the AMG one": Fans react to the 7x champion and Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari F80

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc recently got the hang of Ferrari's latest hypercar, F80, around the Fiorano circuit. The Briton was the one driving the car and asserted that it was the fastest road car that he had ever driven, which led fans to quickly jibe back at the seven-time champion's claims.

The F80 was revealed last year and was deemed the successor to the infamous Ferrari LaFerrari. With the team's F1 drivers often being the brand ambassadors of the manufacturer in the automobile market, the Italian giant gave the F80 to the scarlet duo for a test drive around the team's private racetrack.

Hamilton was at the helm of the car and tried testing its accelerating and braking abilities, while Leclerc screamed for mercy as he hated being the passenger. Talking about the car's abilities, the Briton then exclaimed how it was the fastest road car that he had ever driven:

"This thing is quick... This is the fastest road car I've ever been in."

However, fans were quick to point out how Lewis Hamilton also owns the Nurburgring record holder, Mercedes AMG One, and how such claims might not be truthful on track:

"Lewis' already forgetting the AMG one."

"Says the guy that owns an AMG One 🙈," one fan wrote.

"Maybe they should swap those F80 brakes on to the SF25," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans jibed at the F1 team's lack of performance:

"But they can't fix their F1 car!!!🤦🏾‍♂️," one netizen wrote.

"Finally the long awaited upgrades are arriving 😁," another netizen wrote.

On the other hand, one mentioned how Franz Hermann (Max Verstappen) should have had a chance to drive the car owing to the Dutchman's ability to extract the maximum potential of a car:

"Would like to see the time of Franz Hermann!" one fan shared.

Though the scarlet duo took to the track in Fiorano, rumors around Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur's stay at the team have clouded the team's previous race weekend.

Lewis Hamilton wants Fred Vasseur to stay at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (L), Charles Leclerc, and Fred Vasseur (R) at the Presentation By UniCredit Event With A Street Demo In The City Circuit Through The Streets Of The City Centre Of Milan - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Ferrari with high expectations of fighting for the world championship. However, the team was unable to stand on its early anticipation, and fingers have been pointed at Fred Vasseur for this failure.

With speculations surrounding the Frenchman's job security, Hamilton came out in support of Vasseur as he said (via Formula 1):

"It’s definitely not nice to hear that there’s stories like that out there... Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and got the opportunity to be here, for which I’m forever grateful for, and we’re in this together."

"I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top, so that’s that. So it’s all nonsense."

Ferrari bagged a 5-6 result headed by Charles Leclerc at the Canadian GP.

