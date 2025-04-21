"Lewis Hamilton was always more about the car than the actual talent": Fans react to the Ferrari boss backing his driver against critics

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton found some support in team principal Fred Vasseur as the latter hit back at negative narratives over the former's decline this season. However, fans were divided over Vasseur's statements and reacted to them in the comment section.

Hamilton's dramatic switch to Ferrari this year hasn't panned out as expected. Instead of fighting for his eighth championship, the Brit is struggling to compete for podiums.

In the Saudi Arabian GP, while Charles Leclerc secured his first podium of the season, Hamilton settled for P7. Amid criticism over the seven-time world champion's decline in F1, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur came to his driver's rescue.

In an interview with Sky Sport, Vasseur said:

“It’s not dramatic [Hamilton’s decline in form]. We have done five races so far. I know you want to have the big headlines tomorrow that ‘Fred said this.’ But this is f******** b*******t. At the end of the day, we are in competition. You have ups and downs."

However, fans reacted strongly in the comment section, arguing a different case.

"Lewis was always more about the car than the actual talent, if we’re being honest. Could’ve had a better driver in Sainz, who would’ve been way cheaper," said a fan.

"Weak mentality," said another fan.

"Bro is more worried about PR than car," a comment said.

A fan also claimed that Fred Vasseur is likely regretting signing Lewis Hamilton.

"Seems like someone regrets signing Hamilton," a fan commented.

"Yeah, well, there’s zero evidence to suggest anything will get better anytime soon. If Lewis doesn’t improve by the summer break, then he needs to start making some tough decisions for 2026," said another comment.

"He's washed; just accept it," a user also commented.

After five races, Hamilton is seated at P7 in the drivers championship with 31 points.

Lewis Hamilton unsure about a comeback in Miami

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty

After a disappointing performance in Jeddah, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will be next seen in action at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 5. However, the British driver is unconfident about a potential comeback in Miami, as he is yet to find the problem with the car.

Talking to Racingnews365, he said:

"No matter what I try, I'm a long way off. But you don't give up; you just keep trying. I really don't know. I'm going to just try and race and see if I go forwards". If I can go forwards, that'd be great. If not, then you'll be hopeful for something to happen to try and capitalize on, but you're just going to try to extract the most from the car and strategy."

Lewis Hamilton also said that he expected to struggle with the SF-25 for the rest of the season, as there are no quick fixes.

