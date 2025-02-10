  • home icon
  • "Lewis Hamilton always in the most random situations": F1 fans react after 7x champion is spotted in Kanye West's tirade against Taylor Swift

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Feb 10, 2025 16:58 GMT
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton, Taylor Swift and Kanye West: Credits - Getty

F1 fans were left reeling after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton found himself in the middle of American rapper Kanye West's tirade against global popstar Taylor Swift. The British driver is arguably the most popular in the sport due to his presence on and off the track.

Given his achievements in almost two-decade-long career, Hamilton was in the conversation for being the greatest of all time. His off-track persona has grown each year as well due to his marketability and his connections to the music, fashion, and entertainment world outside of the sport.

Recently, rapper Kanye West blasted Taylor Swift on his official social media platform, X, in a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

"Y'all gone stop telling me Taylor Switch is Jewish. This Jewish lady is clearly not Jewish."
Kanye West&#039;s tweet about Taylor Swift...Credits-X@rosbergcore
Kanye West's tweet about Taylor Swift...Credits-X@rosbergcore

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the tweet on X after they recognized that Lewis Hamilton was in the background of Swift's picture posted by West. One fan said:

"Lewis Hamilton always in the most random situations."
"Its funny because Lewis and Kanye are/were friends too."
"Saw this photo 3 times today not. Me only just realizing it’s Lewis in the back."
"I didn't even see him," wrote a fan."
"Why is he always on the crime scene," asked another.
"He's lurking," claimed another.

Former F1 boss takes a dig at Lewis Hamilton's off-track persona

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone stated that he did not understand the reason behind Lewis Hamilton's interest in the music industry and advised him to get out of this "nonsense."

Speaking with The Telegraph, the 94-year-old gave his honest opinion and said:

“Lewis gets himself up front in a way where you can dislike him. How a guy who has won a few world titles and has a few dollars in the bank can dress the way he dresses… I’m not a fan of that. I don’t know why he does all this other nonsense. He needs to get out of the music business and whatever else.”

Ecclestone was also critical of the seven-time F1 world champion's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 and added:

“I don’t think Lewis will get the same attention at Ferrari. Firstly, the team are happy with Charles Leclerc. He speaks their language, so they’ll be looking after him. Even if Lewis does well, there’ll still be a lot of enemies because he has suddenly arrived.”
“Piero Ferrari, who has taken him there, still thinks they’ve done the right thing. I hope they have. I hope they haven’t just jumped in and end up wishing they hadn’t.”

Bernie Ecclestone had never been the biggest fan of Lewis Hamilton and had critisized him on several occasions in the past.

