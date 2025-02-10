Lewis Hamilton applauds “great show” put on by Eagles in their monumental win against Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX

Lewis Hamilton took to his social media account to hail the Philadelphia Eagles after their excellent win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the recently concluded Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs by a 40-22 margin to claim their first Super Bowl since XLVII which took place seven years ago.

Hamilton, a big-time fan of American football, shared a picture of him enjoying the final between two of the powerhouses of the NFL, with a glass of Almave. Hamilton co-founded Almave, the first non-alcoholic blue agave spirit. Sharing the photo, he wrote:

"Great game, great show. Mad respect to all the athletes who went out and gave it their all. Congrats to the Eagles. Deserved."

Trending

Here's the screenshot of Lewis Hamilton's story on Instagram:

Credit: Lewis Hamilton on Instagram.

The Eagles beat the favorite Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes and prevented them from achieving the first event three-peat in American football. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player in the match that took place at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, in front of 65,719 people.

Away from the NFL, Hamilton is all set for the 2025 season with Ferrari. The seven-time world champion jumped ship from Mercedes last season after a remarkable and successful 12 years, where he claimed six of his seven titles and picked up 84 wins.

He joined Charles Leclerc as his teammate and replaced Carlos Sainz. Hamilton will drive under the #44 number and participate in his 19th season in F1. This is his third team in the sport after McLaren and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton uplifts his NFL team after an underwhelming season

Lewis Hamilton's interest in American football goes a long way as he co-owns the Denver Broncos team in the NFL. The F1 star became a co-owner of the Broncos after he joined the Walton-Penner family, the heirs to Walmart.

The team is valued at $4.65 billion as of 2022, which made it the 12th most valuable team in the NFL. Besides owning the outfit, Hamilton also attends multiple Broncos games during his visit to the United States during the season or off-season. However, the Broncos haven't been able to deliver top-notch performances lately.

As the year ended in an underwhelming way, the Denver Broncos shared a post on Instagram with "The Climb Continues" written on it. Hamilton, from his official Instagram account, shared the post on the Meta-owned platform's story.

Here's a screenshot of Lewis Hamilton's story on IG:

Credit: Lewis Hamilton on Instagram.

Denver Broncos qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the year they won the Super Bowl. However, their playoff run ended after just one game as they lost to the Buffalo Bills by a 31-7 margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback