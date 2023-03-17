Lewis Hamilton backs Mercedes ahead of the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: "I have 100% confidence in everyone"

Lewis Hamilton claims everyone at Mercedes is 'staying one as a team', expressing his confidence in the Silver Arrows. The Anglo-German team is currently on the back foot once again, having fared badly in Bahrain.

Hamilton's team lacks the rear grip and downforce needed to challenge 2022 champions Red Bull and Max Verstappen. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Silver Arrows have got their concept wrong once again, given their gap to the front runners in 2023.

deni @fiagirly #F1 : Heikki Kovalainen on Lewis Hamilton: “It’s going to be exciting to watch [him turn it around for Mercedes] and I one hundred per cent believe he has the skill and the will. If anyone, he can probably do it.” #F1: Heikki Kovalainen on Lewis Hamilton: “It’s going to be exciting to watch [him turn it around for Mercedes] and I one hundred per cent believe he has the skill and the will. If anyone, he can probably do it.”

Despite rumors of tensions within the team, Lewis Hamilton claims there is unity within the Brackley squad. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, where Sportskeeda was present, Hamilton said:

"We're similar mentality-wise [to where] we were last year, where we're just really working as hard as we can, staying one as a team, you know, trying to remain positive, as obviously it's a shock when you find out that car's not where you want it to be. But everyone's working on the solution."

"And I have 100% confidence in everyone just doing their job. You don't all of a sudden lose the ability to build great cars, it's just, you know, we're not where we need to be and where we want to be. And we just got to keep on working on it."

Lewis Hamilton is prepared for a championship battle

Despite having his worst season in the sport last year, Lewis Hamilton has declared that he is prepared for a championship battle this season.

In 2022, Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominated the title race, leaving the seven-time world champion far behind. The Brackley-based team struggled to adapt to the new aerodynamic regulations at the start of the season, resulting in a significant drop in their performance.

Hamilton was unable to avenge his loss against Verstappen, who narrowly secured his first championship title in the final race of 2021.

Despite these challenges, Hamilton has expressed his readiness to compete in a championship battle later this year. Speaking to the media, Lewis Hamilton said about the new season:

"We'll find out in the next couple of days - what's realistic. But I mean, that's what I have prepared for. I have prepared myself for a championship battle, whether or not we have the equipment to fight for the championship, we'll find out. I do believe I have got the team still that are championship worthy. It's just for us to keep our heads down."

Given Mercedes' woeful start to the 2023 season, Hamilton's much-elusive eighth title remains a distant dream for the Briton.

