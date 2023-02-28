Lewis Hamilton becomes the poster boy of Brazilian bank’s latest campaign

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was recently featured as the poster boy for a Brazilian bank called 'Itaú Personnalité'. Since the Briton has a strong relationship with Brazil, the bank chose him to promote their new campaign.

The promotional video, in which Hamilton features, shows him running through the woods and talking about how he keeps moving forward and believes in teamwork to gain success. In the end, he spoke about how he found the same mindset in the Brazilian bank.

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton becoming the face of their new campaign, the bank's marketing director, Eduardo Tracanella, explained how the F1 driver's mindset and his work ethic with his team are exactly what the bank is trying to achieve in order to increase their efficiency and overcome their limits. He said:

"[Lewis] Hamilton is directly proportional to the size of the transformation we are promoting within Itaú Personnalité, in addition to being a reflection of the values we believe in, such as the vitality of someone who overcomes their own limits, but doing so in an ethical and team-oriented way."

Lewis Hamilton's deep connection with Brazil goes all the way back to when he first raced in the country in 2007 with McLaren. Since then, he has grown closer to Brazil, considering the country is his second home. Since one of his favorite F1 drivers is Ayrton Senna, he dedicated his victory in the 2021 F1 Brazilian GP to the legendary Brazilian driver. In November 2022, he was even honored with the title of 'Honorary Brazilian Citizen'.

Lewis Hamilton believes it is dangerous to remove tire warmers from F1

The FIA and F1 are working with Pirelli to create new kinds of tires that will not require tire warmers. As of now, they are planning to remove tire warmers by 2024. This is primarily to reduce fuel consumption and, as a result, carbon emissions. However, Lewis Hamilton believes that this change will make the sport more dangerous and not reduce fuel consumption.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Hamilton explained:

“I think it’s dangerous. I’ve tested the no blankets, and there is going to be an incident at some stage. So, I think it is the wrong decision. You have to drive multiple laps to get the tires to work. The whole argument is that taking away the blankets is going to be more sustainable and greener, but in actual fact, we just burn more fuel to get the temperature into the tires."

He further added:

"The more concern is when you go out: you are skating around and it is very twitchy. If someone else is on tires that are working, you can easily collide with them. So, it is a pointless exercise.”

Though several other four-wheel racing series do not use tire blankets, Lewis Hamilton feels that they are needed in F1.

