Lewis Hamilton is 'better than either Schumacher or Senna', according to legendary late F1 commentator

Lewis Hamilton is better than either Michael Schumacher or Ayrton Senna! That was the view of the legendary F1 commentator, the late Murray Walker, when he was asked who he thought was the best driver to ever race in F1. While talking about the scenario, Murray elaborated, saying:

“Well, people say to me, ‘Who is the greatest?’, and I always say, ‘Look, I think it’s impossible to say, because the drivers and the circuits and the cars were different’. Juan Manel Fangio took a lot of beating, Jim Clark, Sir Jackie Stewart -- there again I could go on -- but which is the best I really don’t know. I used to say Fangio. I think I’m going to have to say very shortly Lewis Hamilton, because if you look at it in terms of statistics, he’s already got more poles than [Michael] Schumacher. He’s got at least three years in him if he doesn’t hurt himself or leave Mercedes for some reason or they decide to stop, in which case he’s got at least another three championships ahead of him, so statistically he will become the greatest.”

Murray also claimed his reasoning behind picking Hamilton over Senna and Schumacher was because the Briton was a much cleaner racer and didn't employ debatable tactics during racing. He said:

“But he’s also in my opinion -- and this is very contentious indeed -- better than either Schumacher or [Ayrton] Senna because both of them, Schumacher and Senna, adopted at various times in their career highly debatable driving tactics. Like Schumacher stopping deliberately at Monaco to prevent Fernando Alonso getting pole position, like Schumacher colliding with Jacques Villeneuve at Jerez in 1997, like Senna with Alain Prost in 1990 in Japan, and Lewis Hamilton has never been anything like that. He’s always driven as clean as a whistle. He’s an extremely nice, gigantically talented driver, and I don’t think we’ve ever seen anybody like him before.”

Being anointed as the greatest ever by the legendary Murray Walker surely holds ground. This probably gives validity to Hamilton's standing in the sport as one of the best to ever do it.

Lewis Hamilton facing critical Spanish GP this weekend

After losing out on an eighth title against Max Verstappen last season, Lewis Hamilton hasn't had things go his way. The Mercedes car is not up to the mark and the Briton himself is trailing his teammate by 23 points after 5 races this season.

The major upgrade package for Barcelona is going to be crucial for Mercedes' 2022 season because if this does not work, Hamilton will be, in all probability, out of championship contention.

