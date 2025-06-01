Lewis Hamilton blames the car as the 7x champion completes another disappointing outing with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton claimed that something had to be wrong with his Ferrari after finishing sixth at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (June 1), marking another disappointing outing with the Scuderia for the 7x world champion. He was once again outperformed by his teammate Charles Leclerc and was nowhere near the front-running cars throughout the race.

Hamilton crossed the finish line in P7 at the end of the Spanish GP and was later promoted to sixth following a 10-second time penalty for Max Verstappen. The Brit struggled for grip throughout the entirety of the race and was comfortably beaten by his teammate, who had started two places behind him.

The 40-year-old's day started in disappointing fashion when he was asked by his team to let Leclerc go through in the early stages of the race due to the pace difference between the two. Hamilton then struggled throughout the entirety of the race for grip and dropped over a pit stop behind his teammate, until the safety car in the final stages of the race.

To make matters worse amid an already forgettable day, Hamilton was then overtaken by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg, who was behind him on fresh soft tires during the safety car restart. This demoted Hamilton to P7 at the time and prompted a frustrated reaction from the driver at the end of the race.

"Yeah, unbelievable guys. Yeah, something's wrong with the car mate, it's the worst its ever been," said Hamilton over the team radio.

Hamilton now trails his teammate by 23 points in the Drivers' shampionship, sitting sixth in the standings. While Leclerc claimed his third podium of the season in Barcelona, Hamilton is still chasing his first Grand Prix podium with his new team.

Lewis Hamilton shakes his head in disappointment after yet another underwhelming outing at the Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari SF 25 during the Spanish Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was spotted shaking his head in disappointment, while still in his car, after the conclusion of the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. The Ferrari driver has now finished six out of his nine races this season outside of the top-5.

After the race ended in Catalonia, Hamilton pulled the car back into the pit lane and could be seen shaking his head in disappointment after turning his car off.

McLaren was yet again the quickest team in Spain, with Oscar Piastri claiming his fifth win of the year. His teammate Lando Norris followed closely, completing a one-two finish for the Papaya team in Barcelona.

Charles Leclerc rounded off the podium, in somewhat unexpected circumstances, but with nonetheless another impressive drive. He managed to overtake Max Verstappen after the safety car restart, taking full advantage of his softer compound tyres against the Dutchman’s hards.

