Lewis Hamilton blasts his Ferrari race engineer during Esteban Ocon battle at the Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton was absolutely livid with his race engineer during a heated battle with Esteban Ocon during the 2025 Miami GP. The Ferrari driver was making an overtaking move but was irked by his race engineer's comments on the radio.

Hamilton had a disappointing qualifying session in Miami on Saturday, May 3, as he crashed out in Q2 to finish P12. However, during the race on Sunday (May 4), he managed to overtake Isack Hadjar of the Racing Bulls to move up to P11.

The next driver on his radar was Esteban Ocon of Haas. On lap 22, Hamilton pushed the limits of his SF-25 and made an excellent move to overtake the Haas car and claim P10.

However, during the heated battle with Ocon, Lewis Hamilton reported a disturbance from his race engineer, Riccardo Adami. The seven-time world champion was annoyed with Adami talking on the radio while he was racing in the braking zone to move past Ocon. His emotions spilled over as he lashed out at his race engineer.

“Stop talking to me while I’m freaking battling, man! Geesh! In the braking zone you’re talking to me!” Hamilton said on the radio.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the veteran driver and his Ferrari race engineer have had a heated conversation. In the opening five races of the 2025 season, Hamilton often complained about Adami not keeping him updated.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur stepped in to stop the narrative of a potential wedge between Hamilton and his race engineer, saying the broadcasters are telecasting half-conversations to fuel controversy.

Meanwhile, in five Grand Prix races since joining Ferrari, Hamilton has failed to score a single podium. However, in sprint races, he has had his fair share of success. After winning the sprint in China, he finished P3 in Miami's sprint run.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on qualifying woes

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari dream is off to a rocky start as he is yet to deliver a dominant performance. Moreover, during the qualifying session of the Miami Grand Prix, the Brit once again struggled, crashing out in Q2 to qualify P12.

After the session, Hamilton was disappointed and said (via Sky Sports):

“We’ll keep trying; we’re only six races in, but we’re struggling big time. We’re trying our hardest not to make big set-up changes, but no matter what we do, it’s so inconsistent every time we go out."

"We’ve got problems with brakes; we’ve got problems with this instability that we’re struggling with. We’re just generally not quick enough—just to get into Q3 is tough for us at the moment, and once you’re then on that backfoot, it’s hard to pick up those points.”

Lewis Hamilton is yet to outperform his new Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in qualifying sessions this year.

