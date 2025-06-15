Lewis Hamilton bluntly reveals Ferrari’s lack of upgrades in the Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton offered a frank assessment of the Scuderia Ferrari team’s situation before the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 15. The British driver revealed that the Italian team entered the Montreal event without any upgrades to the SF-25 challenger.

The seven-time champion, who joined the Maranello-based team ahead of the 2025 campaign, has endured a rocky start to his stint with the team. The Canadian Grand Prix did little to change the narrative, and Hamilton openly admitted the team’s lack of upgrades for the Montreal race.

Speaking to the media during the drivers’ parade at the Canadian race, Lewis Hamilton was quizzed about the challenges of adapting to Ferrari’s upgrades. The 40-year-old, in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Gazzetta Ferrari, quipped:

"What upgrades? Zero upgrades. We need one hahahah.”

While delivered with a touch of humour, the words of the former Mercedes driver served as a subtle rallying call to the Ferrari team. The Italian outfit has largely endured a upside-down campaign in 2025, with their best result being the second-place finish achieved by teammate Charles Leclerc during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. Hamilton’s best result with Ferrari so far remains the fourth-place finish he secured at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

The Canadian Grand Prix event would sadly turn out to be another underwhelming outing for Lewis Hamilton, as he could only manage a sixth-place finish after seemingly hitting a groundhog on lap 13 of the race.

Lewis Hamilton spoke about adapting to the driving style of the Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton also revealed how he adapted to the difficulties of driving the Scuderia Ferrari car following the qualifying session of the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday. Hamilton qualified in fifth place following a difficult start to his race weekend.

The British driver, who had an underwhelming outing at the Spanish Grand Prix, endured relatively difficult stints through the practice sessions of the Montreal race. However, Hamilton managed to match his best starting grid position for the Ferrari team.

Sharing his thoughts following the event via Sky Sports, he admitted to adapting his driving style to fit the requirements of the car.

"We had a good, solid day yesterday and then today we made progress. We didn't change a huge amount, and the car felt solid. We moved forwards — which I think is a first for this season. So I'm grateful to get through to Q3."

"Probably today the most progress came from my driving — changing and adapting my driving style. I just made a few changes in how I was driving the car. This car drives so differently to what I had before. You go into low-speed corners and you're waiting and waiting — it doesn't want to turn. It's definitely not suited for this circuit."

Expand Tweet

Sadly for Lewis Hamilton, his hard work adapting to the demands of the Ferrari car was undone shortly after he pitted during the main race, as a collision with a groundhog caused significant damage to his car. The seven-time Formula 1 champion, however, managed to finish the race in sixth, aided by a crash involving Lando Norris in the final stages of the Grand Prix.

