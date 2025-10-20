Lewis Hamilton breaks 43-year-old unwanted record at the F1 US GP as Ferrari stint suffers another jolt

Lewis Hamilton is now the holder of an unwanted record: the driver with 19 races without a podium at Ferrari. This came to light after the seven-time world champion broke Didier Peroni's 43-year-old record at the recently concluded United States GP at the Circuit of The Americas.
Having started his race from P5, the Ferrari driver came home in P4, and as a result, missed out on the podium by one place. With this, he became the driver who went without a podium for 19 races, and broke Peroni's 18-race record.
Peroni, a former F1 driver for Ferrari, went without winning a podium for 18 years, and then he claimed one at the 1982 San Marino Grand Prix. However, for Hamilton, it was not the same as his teammate, Charles Leclerc finished in P3.
Hamilton came closer to winning a podium as many as four times. In the Emilia Romagna GP, he finished in P4, around 1.5 seconds behind Oscar Piastri. In the Austrian GP, he finished 10 seconds behind his teammate, Leclerc.
At his home race, the British GP, Hamilton finished in P4, five seconds behind Nico Hulkenberg. And finally, on Sunday at the US GP, he came home 13 seconds behind the Monegasque driver.
Lewis Hamilton's last podium came at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, when the British driver finished in P2, behind his then-teammate George Russell. From then on, it's been a long wait for the most successful F1 driver on the planet.
Hamilton arrived at Ferrari this season after parting ways with Mercedes. With this, he separated from a team where he won six of his seven titles and claimed 84 wins.
Lewis Hamilton touched a milestone at US GP
While Lewis Hamilton broke the unwanted record for being the Ferrari driver with the most number of races without a podium, the seven-time world champion has also set a record to his name. Thanks to his P4 (12 points) at the US GP, Hamilton crossed 5000 points in F1, and has become the only driver in the sport to do so.
Currently, Hamilton has 5004.5 points to his name in 375 race starts. The Briton has 105 race wins, 104 pole positions, and 202 podiums, which makes him the most successful F1 driver.
After 19 races and four sprints in 2025, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 of the Drivers' Championship with 142 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, who has six podiums under his belt, is in P5 with 192 points. Ferrari are in P3 with 334 points.