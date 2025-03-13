Lewis Hamilton breaks the internet with his appearance in recreated scene from his favorite childhood movie

Lewis Hamilton appears to be enjoying the perks that come with being a Scuderia Ferrari driver after starring in a scene from his favorite childhood movie ahead of the start of the F1 season. The 40-year-old recently featured in a recreated scene from the 1986 comedy classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The British driver, who completed a move to the Italian outfit from Mercedes AMG after a 12-year stint, was digitally inserted into the film, appearing in a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.

Hamilton took to social media to share how the project came together, detailing the extensive planning, technology, and collaborators involved in making it happen.

Sharing a post on Instagram alongside the video, the seven-time F1 champion wrote:

“No better way to start the season than by fulfilling another dream ~~

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favorite movies since I was a kid. This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari. It definitely took a lot of cutting-edge tech, production, and planning to get right. Had to get the exact car too … it’s been a dream car since seeing the movie.

Shout out to the legendary @edwardnortonofficial for coming along for the ride 😂 This is the energy and excitement I’m bringing to the track this year. ANDIAMO!!

Brought to you by @dawnapollofilms & Large Eyes. Special thanks to Paramount Pictures and everyone who helped make this happen.”

It should also be noted that this isn’t Lewis Hamilton’s first foray into Hollywood, as he is reportedly a co-producer and consultant on the upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Charles Leclerc names what surprises him about Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, recently identified what surprises him the most about the British driver. The Monegasque, who is in his seventh season with the Italian outfit, has been buzzing about teaming up with the former Mercedes driver.

The former Sauber driver, speaking in an interview quoted by F1’s official website, shared that he was surprised by the similarities in both his and Hamilton’s driving styles.

“I was surprised – our driving style is very similar,” Leclerc explained.

“We both like to push quite a lot, especially on the entries, and in that aspect, we are quite similar.

That’s positive because I think it requires the same thing out of the car, and as a team, that is always a good thing. We’ll definitely push in the same direction because we need the same things, so that was good, and we’re working super well together.”

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been vocal about winning the 2025 drivers’ title, and it remains to be seen which of the pair the Ferrari hierarchy will prioritize as the lead driver in the championship fight.

The duo will officially take to the track as Ferrari teammates at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for the Scuderia.

