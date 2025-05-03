Lewis Hamilton breaks silence after another disappointing qualifying in the F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton shared his damning reaction after his poor showing at the Miami Grand Prix qualifying, claiming that the Ferrari SF-25 is simply 'not fast enough'. The Briton was knocked out in Q2, and will start the race from P12.

Ad

Hamilton suffered yet another poor qualifying session with Ferrari during Saturday's Miami Grand Prix qualifying session (May 3), as the Briton was knocked out in Q2 and will now start the race on Sunday (May 4) in P12. This was the first time that the 40-year-old has failed to qualify to Q3 in his Ferrari career.

Hamilton lost out in Q2, after struggling with understeer in his SF-25 challenger, while his teammate Charles Leclerc managed to make it through to Q3. There was not a lot to offer from the Monegasque in the final qualifying session either, as he eventually ended up qualifying in P8.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the media after the session, the 7x F1 world champion shared his candid views about why the Ferrari was not able to compete during qualifying around the Miami International Autodrome.

"The car is not fast enough," concluded Lewis Hamilton via Canal+.

"The situation is, the window of it working is almost impossible to see. And, it's very inconsistent, from one time you go out to the next time. We have problems with brakes, we have problems with balance. Yeah, it's like a ton of things. We're just trying our best, but even our best doesn't seem to always work. So, we've just got to keep, I don't know at this point, we've just got to keep trying," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Lewis Hamilton lagged behind in P12, his teammate, Charles Leclerc was able to get his Ferrari into Q3. But the 27-year-old did not set the timing sheets alight either, as he ended up finishing the session in P8.

Toto Wolff made his feelings known about Lewis Hamilton's dip in form at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff at the F1 academy Round 6 event, Lusail, 2024. - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's former boss and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff shared his feelings about the driver's form at Ferrari, claiming that the Briton will eventually find his footing at the Italian side. The 53-year-old also mentioned that Hamilton had a great result during the Chinese Grand Prix sprint, and that was not long ago in the past.

Ad

Speaking after the Miami GP sprint qualifying on Saturday, Wolff shared his feelings about Hamilton's form at Ferrari, saying:

“I think we saw that magic in the Sprint Race – was it Shanghai? He was completely dominating that race. It’s not like you have the magic in one race and then suddenly you lose the magic in the next one. I very much believe that it’s still there." [via Planet F1]

Ad

“If he aligns all his performance contributors and feels he is in the right space and the car is to his liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt," he added.

The German also added that he understands why Hamilton is struggling, given that he has moved from a side he was settled at for 12 years, now to a team where everything is new to him. The 40-year-old claimed six world titles during his time with the Silver Arrows, with four of them coming consecutively between 2017 and 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More