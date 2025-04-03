Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari's Chinese GP disqualification

For the first time since getting disqualified in China, Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts. The Ferrari driver, who received a disqualification after his car breached an FIA technical regulation, stated that he was "really impressed" by how Ferrari tackled the whole situation.

Ferrari experienced a mixed fortune in China after the Prancing Horse started their race weekend with the Sprint victory from Lewis Hamilton. However, their joy soon turned into sorrow after the FIA disqualified both Leclerc and Hamilton at the end of the Chinese GP.

The reason? Hamilton's SF-25 had more than permitted plank wear, and Leclerc's SF-25 was underweight. As a result, both Ferrari drivers lost chunks of Championship points and came home from the race weekend with only Sprint race points.

Speaking about the ordeal nearly one and a half weeks back, Hamilton shared his thoughts ahead of the Japanese GP. When asked about the same, here's what he told the media:

“I didn’t feel too bummed or anything [from the DSQ], I think those are the times you learn the most as a team. I was really impressed, it was really interesting to see how the team dealt with it. It was really constructive and everyone stayed positive.”

Hamilton arrived at Ferrari from Mercedes at the end of last season. The British driver parted ways with the Silver Arrows after 12 long years, where he won six of his seven F1 titles, and claimed 84 race wins.

Lewis Hamilton did not lose "faith" in Ferrari after China debacle

Lewis Hamilton confirmed that his "faith" in Ferrari is intact despite the debacle in China. Clarifying a rumor, the seven-time world champion told the media that he has utmost trust in the Prancing Horse, and is ready to wait for the performances to come.

"I saw someone said something about whether I'm losing faith in the team, which is complete rubbish. I have absolute 100% faith in this team," Hamilton told the media, as per The BBC.

"There was obviously a huge amount of hype at the beginning of the year. I don't know if everyone was expecting us to be winning from race one and winning the championship in our first year. That wasn't my expectation. I know that I'm coming into a new culture, a new team and it's going to take time," he added.

Lewis Hamilton of the UK drives the (44) Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-25 Ferrari during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025 in Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, on March 23, 2025. (Photo by Paddocker/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton is currently in P9 in the drivers' standings with nine points after two races and a sprint. He is one point ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc, who's in P10. Ferrari is in P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 17 points.

