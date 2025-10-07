Lewis Hamilton brutally roasts Fernando Alonso for the Spaniard's explosive team radio rant in F1 Singapore GP

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton faced issues with his brakes towards the end of the 2025 Singapore GP, which allowed Fernando Alonso to catch up to the back of the Ferrari. The Spaniard ranted about Hamilton’s unsafe driving after the chequered flag, and the Briton brutally roasted the Aston Martin driver for the same.Lewis Hamilton was the only driver to opt for a two-stop strategy in the Top 10 and was chasing Kimi Antonelli for P5 before disaster struck. The seven-time F1 champion faced a brake failure, and sparks were seen flying from the brake ducts. Fortunately, the incident happened just a handful of laps before the chequered flag, and Hamilton was able to bring that carFernando Alonso, who was over 40 seconds behind Hamilton before the incident, rapidly caught up to the Briton but was not able to pass the seven-time F1 champion and finished the race in P8. However, the Aston Martin was not too pleased by Hamilton's driving standards as the Ferrari driver cut multiple corners following the issue.After the race, Alonso was spotted agitated about the issue, as he finished just four tenths behind Lewis Hamilton. He said, “I can not f**king believe it. I can not f**king believe it. I can not f**king believe it. I can not f**king believe it. Is it safe to drive with no brakes? Should be fucking P7. You can not drive. No respect for the red flag yesterday. Today, a free track for them. Maybe too much&quot;Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram and roasted Fernando Alonso's spirited radio message after the Singapore GP. The Briton uploaded a story on October 6, 2025, which was a video of a man repeating “I cannot believe it” on loop. The caption of the story read,“18 years of…”Hamilton went to see the stewards after the race and was given a 5-second time penalty for track limits, promoting Alonso to P7.Lewis Hamilton's inspirational message for Ferrari following the Singapore GP Ferrari has been under fire in recent races for the performance of the car, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc having issues with brakes at the Singapore GP. While Hamilton’s brakes failed, Leclerc was reminded time and time again to lift and coast to prevent the brakes from facing a similar fate to the Briton's brakes.Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram after the race, and looked at the positive aspects of Ferrari's, sharing an inspirational caption, which read,“I'm really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the tifosi deserve. I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough. To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better. There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there. Forza Ferrari!”Charles Leclerc finished the race in P6, whereas Lewis Hamilton was dropped to P8 after the 5-second time penalty was applied.