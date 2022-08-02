Lewis Hamilton buys ownership stake at 3-time Super Bowl champions Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton is expanding his talents beyond F1 as he takes them to the NFL. As announced by the Walton-Penner family, the 7-time world champion is joining the Denver Broncos ownership group.

In a statement shared on the Broncos' social media accounts, Rob Walton, the American billionaire and leader of the ownership group, stated:

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis [Hamilton] is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: "We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team."

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton also addressed the news as he posted:

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @broncos story. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to impact the sport and work with a world class team. I’m ready to get started and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made the team #LetsRide

This will be Hamilton's second venture beyond F1 this season after his attempts at being part of the conglomerate that was to buy the English Premier League football club, Chelsea.

Lewis Hamilton is enjoying a return to form in F1

After an early season struggle, Lewis Hamilton is enjoying a strong return to form having scored five consecutive podiums in the last five races before the F1 summer break. After securing his most recent podium at Hungaroring, Hamilton said:

“I was struggling at the beginning of the race and wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to catch up so I’m happy I was able to recover from P7. I had a good start, which was crucial and, bit by bit, I felt more comfortable with the balance of the car. The cooler temperatures in qualifying and the race seemed to work well for us. We made a massive step from Friday and I’m very grateful for it.”

“If the DRS had been working yesterday, we could have been in the run for the win. I want to acknowledge my team, who have continued to push and have never given up through this tough year that we’ve had so far. It’s an amazing way to go into the break, knowing we’re clearly closing the gap and have more performance. Hopefully, we’ll bring some more into the second part of the season and start fighting with the guys in the front.”

It's admirable to see how motivated the Mercedes driver is regardless of his achievements this season.

