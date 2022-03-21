Lewis Hamilton calls Bahrain result 'incredibly motivating' for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton claims his team's P3 and P4 finishes are "incredibly motivating" for Mercedes. The Briton managed to finish ahead of his teammate George Russell in the season opener in Bahrain.

The Bahrain Grand Prix officially kickstarted the new era of F1. With closer racing and bigger tires, fans were treated to an exciting first race in 2022. Mercedes, who were on the back foot heading into the season, managed to clutch a P3 and P4 finish, exceeding their own expectations. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has claimed that the German team's result is extremely encouraging for its future in the 2022 season.

He spoke about the significance of the podium he achieved, saying:

“Huge! I think it was incredibly motivating for the whole team given that we have been facing these challenges which we were not expecting. No one has been down during this phase - even through practice. Everyone has been staying positive. Everyone’s kept their heads down and kept working. No one has moaned. That’s great to see. Whilst we don’t have the performances as these other guys, we have squeezed everything out of the car.”

Lewis Hamilton claims third-place finish is "not damage limitations"

While many have attributed Lewis Hamilton's podium finish to Red Bull's lack of reliability — calling it damage limitations — the Briton highlighted the significance of every world championship point. The Mercedes driver has lost world titles by only one point, showing the importance of fighting for every single point in the sport.

He spoke about their epic P3 finish in Bahrain, saying:

“This is not damage limitation. It’s a really, really great result. Of course, we are fortunate but ultimately, we have done a better job - we have better reliability [than Red Bull]. I wouldn’t count that as luck. That’s the hard work of everyone. It is such a long season and going to be such a hard battle but I really do love a challenge. It is a privilege to be able to work with a large group of people who are focused on a common goal. There’s no greater feeling when you come together and get a result like this.”

With Hamilton hoping to get into a championship battle with Ferrari, fans of both teams can hope for an epic season-long jousting match as the 2022 edition of F1 gets underway.

Edited by Anurag C