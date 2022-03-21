×
Lewis Hamilton hopes 'to get in a battle with Ferrari' over the course of 2022 F1 season

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Lewis Hamilton (left) congratulates Charles Leclerc (right) on his race win in Bahrain
Modified Mar 21, 2022 02:10 AM IST
News

Lewis Hamilton claims he hopes to battle Ferrari over the course of the 2022 F1 season. The Briton finished in P3 despite struggling for pace in his W13 when compared to Ferrari and Red Bull.

With Ferrari having secured their first 1-2 in the sport in a couple of years, the 2022 season of F1 is already off to a dramatic start. Charles Leclerc drove a dominant race to get his first win since 2019. The Red Bull-powered cars of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Pierre Gasly, however, were plagued with reliability issues, causing many to doubt the team in the new era of the sport. Mercedes, on the other hand, managed to finish P3 and P4, exceeding everyone's expectations.

Starting the 2022 season in the best way possible. No words to describe this ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 #BahrainGP https://t.co/7Uqks2NmJk

When asked about a possible championship battle with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton said in a post-race interview:

“I know they had a difficult year [Ferrari] last year but they kept pushing so it is great to see them back. But I hope we get in a battle with them at some stage. I had a moment where I thought for a second that I was going to have a little bit of a battle with Carlos [Sainz] but only for five laps. After that, they were gone. I definitely did not expect to be up here. Of course, I woke up this morning and was hopefully and we did everything that we could to get the best results.”

Lewis Hamilton satisfied with P3 in 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

Great start to the season. We gave it our all and ended up with the best result we could have. Well done to the Ferraris, great to see them share the podium. Big week of work ahead but I know we got this https://t.co/p3HXaIR1XF

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claims P3 was the best finish his team could have possibly achieved at the end of the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. The Briton managed to put his Mercedes in podium contention after Sergio Perez's engine shut down unexpectedly heading into Turn 1.

Speaking to Martin Brundle after the race, Hamilton said:

“It was really such a difficult race. We struggled through practice. This was really the best result we could have got, and of course it was unfortunate for the other two drivers. But we did the best we could and we are grateful for these points.”
It is unclear whether the Red Bull cars have any deep-rooted issues in their functioning. Fans, however, are hoping the team will be able to fix their issues before the next Grand Prix weekend, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

हिन्दी