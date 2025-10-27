Lewis Hamilton calls out FIA's "double standards" as he gets penalized in the F1 Mexico GP while others escape punishment

Lewis Hamilton opened up about the penalty from the 2025 Mexico GP that he incurred during the race on Sunday. Speaking to the media after the race, the seven-time world champion called the verdict &quot;a double standard&quot; as he disagreed with it.Hamilton incurred a 10-second time penalty during his wheel-to-wheel tussle against Max Verstappen in the race. During this time, he locked up, left the track, cut off a corner, and gained an advantage in the track position.As a result, the FIA penalized Hamilton with a 10-second time penalty, which the Ferrari driver served during the pit stop. As a result, the seven-time world champion, who started his race from P3, entered the track in P14 after the pit stop.However, he recovered in the race, but only to come home in P8. When asked about the penalty, the British driver shared a disappointing response. Speaking to the media, here's what he said:&quot;Ultimately I feel very let down by the governing body. It’s double standards as you can tell and it is what it is.”Lewis Hamilton's frustration comes after footage of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen cutting the track to gain an advantage has surfaced. However, with Leclerc, it was the Lap 1 melee. In Verstappen's case, the Red Bull star dropped back to return to the position he gained.Lewis Hamilton felt on Mexico GP penalty: &quot;Didn't make sense&quot;Lewis Hamilton was far from happy with the Mexico GP. Speaking to the media, the Ferrari driver shared his disappointment and disagreement. Here's what he further added:Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 - Source: Getty“I mean, that’s pretty much the same as all the other people around me, so… Didn’t make sense. Others cut it and held position and didn’t get penalties. It was pretty nuts.”“It felt like racing (with Max), I was fine there; it was just the cutting, and then I’m the only one to get a 10-second penalty. It was kind of nuts. 10 seconds, stop and go,&quot; he further added.Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the victory ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Oliver Bearman picked up his career-best P4, as Oscar Piastri wrapped up the top five.