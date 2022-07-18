"He is a great"- Lewis Hamilton can still become an 8-time F1 world champion if he is provided with a 'right car,' feels Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc feels Lewis Hamilton can still be an eight-time world champion provided he has the right car underneath him. The Mercedes driver is out of the championship fight in the 2022 F1 season. He is currently in possession of the third fastest car on the grid, and the gap to the front is such that the former seven-time world champion cannot mount a challenge just yet.

But according to Charles Leclerc, if Lewis Hamilton has the right car underneath him, he can win that elusive eighth title. When questioned by the Daily Mail about Lewis Hamilton's prospects of winning another title in the future, the Ferrari driver said:

“I think in the right car, yes, because he is a great. But if it’s him or me for the championship, I’d choose myself obviously. Sorry, Lewis.”

With Mercedes still planning to bring big upgrades, it will be interesting to see how much the car can still improve.

Lewis Hamilton extended his podium streak to 3-consecutive podiums in Austria

Lewis Hamilton is back in form again and bagged his third consecutive podium last weekend at the. After his podium in Austria, Hamilton said:

“First, I want to say a big thank you to the women and men in the garage who worked so hard to rebuild the car. I needed a brand-new car on Saturday morning, unfortunately. That’s something I don’t do often, but I’m just thankful for how hard everybody worked.”

He added:

“It was tough in the Sprint yesterday, but today felt better. We had decent pace at different points of the race, even if I was racing a little bit in no-man’s land. It’s been a bit of a rough weekend for the team - but I’m grateful we got third and fourth today. That’s great points, and we have improved the car. Now we need to keep chipping away to get back to the front.”

The Mercedes driver is mounting a comeback of sorts in the championship after what was a stuttering start early in the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far