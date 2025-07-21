Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc didn't feel much difference with the much hyped Ferrari upgrade: Reports

Ferrari's much-awaited upgrades were tested out by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the team's private track in Fiorano. While the rear-suspension upgrades were expected to revitalize the team's fortunes at the front of the field, according to reports, the scarlet duo didn't feel much difference between the upgraded and previous versions of the SF-25.

The Maranello-based squad was in a championship fight with McLaren just a few months ago for the 2024 Constructors' title and barely missed out on the crown as the British squad prevailed. Many saw Ferrari as the team after Red Bull to take the fight to the Woking-based squad.

However, since the start of the 2025 season, McLaren has been the clear class leader as Ferrari, which sits second, has already been lapped by the papaya squadron in the Constructors' standings. However, the Prancing Horse hoped for mid-season upgrades to change the team's trajectory and take the fight to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the second half of the season.

The new rear-suspension upgrade was to be the cure to the team's dwindling performance. The team tested the new package on the filming day around its private circuit with Hamilton and Leclerc and wished for some good news.

However, according to it.motorsport.com, the Scuderia drivers did not feel much of a difference, which could ring alarm bells in Maranello. The car reportedly struggled in the high-speed corners, a trait that was evident in the previous iteration of the car.

Though the early chatter from Italy might suggest that Ferrari has done a torrid job, FIA restrictions and the special testing tires used for the filming day could also rig performance estimates. So, the paddock would have to wait till the Belgian GP weekend to get a conclusive answer regarding whether the upgrades were worth the wait.

Lewis Hamilton has yet to showcase his full potential with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton moved to Maranello over the winter break. The Briton had a glorious career with Mercedes and joined Ferrari to fulfill his childhood dream of donning the Scuderia overalls.

While Charles Leclerc has been able to muster four podiums in the 12 races held so far, Hamilton has yet to score even a single podium finish. Reflecting on how uncomfortable it felt to see Hamilton not being on top of his form, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard said, via F1:

"Silverstone felt more comfortable. Up until Silverstone, and putting China to one side, it’s felt uncomfortable watching Lewis there. He hasn’t looked as quick as Charles [Leclerc]. I don’t think any of the teams mind a fast Ferrari, because they are sort of the biggest name in the history of the sport.

"But at Silverstone, it looked like he was more on top of things. Was that just because it was Silverstone or not? That remains to be seen."

Lewis Hamilton has scored a victory and a top-three finish in the Sprint race format.

