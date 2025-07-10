Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc go head-to-head in Ferrari’s latest challenge

Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton recently featured in the Italian stable’s latest Instagram post, where the two drivers went head-to-head in a Speed challenge. Let's have a detailed look at what the challenge was and who won it.

Ad

With the social media age processing faster than ever, the F1 teams regularly upload videos of their drivers participating in various challenges off track to elevate the engagement and keep the fans engaged during the non-race weekends.

Ferrari uploaded a video on Instagram on July 10, where Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc participated in a trivia challenge. Both drivers were given a buzzer, and whichever driver hit the button first was allowed to answer the question.

Ad

Trending

The video was uploaded in collaboration with IBM, and half the questions in the video were related to the tech company.

The challenge began with Lewis Hamilton correctly guessing how many Ferrari fans there are in the world, with the answer being 396 million. The seven-time F1 champion came out and added,

“I think there are more than that.”

The second answer was about the instrument played by Charles Leclerc, which was answered by the Monegasque. Hamilton’s guess for the same was bagpipes, with Leclerc confirming that he learnt that instrument, followed by the two bursting out in laughter.

Ad

The next two questions were about IBM, followed by Hamilton answering the number of races won by Ferrari in its history. The last question was again about IBM, with both drivers answering at the same time and tying. Hamilton then added,

“We never like to finish on a tie.”

Ad

Scuderia Ferrari signed a partnership with IBM towards the end of 2024 and launched a reimagined Ferrari app in May 2025, which uses AI to enhance the user experience.

“Hard car to drive”: Lewis Hamilton’s verdict on his SF25’s performance at the 2025 British GP

Lewis Hamilton started the 2025 British GP in P5 but fell behind after the first pitstop with the early pitters jumping him. Nonetheless, Hamilton was able to make the moves and overtook Lance Stroll, George Russell and Pierre Gasly spectacularly. However, that was not without the struggles as the Brit went off the track multiple times.

Ad

Speaking about the SF25 struggling in the wet conditions, Hamilton said (via Formula 1's official website):

“As it showed there was plenty of mistakes out there and very, very tricky conditions, in really a very, very hard car to drive here – this car doesn’t like those conditions. Not ideal, but we got some points at least.”

“The tyres [were] dropping off, the car doesn’t like low-speed corners, lots of understeer, and I started knocking out the left front and then just couldn’t keep up,” he added.

Charles Leclerc also struggled as he finished P14 out of the 15 drivers that completed the race. The Monegasque was frustrated after the race and asked Ferrari for answers over the subpar performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More