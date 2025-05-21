Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc all set for “best possible position” by Ferrari for Monaco GP

After a dismal outing at Imola, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been promised the best possible package for the Monaco Grand Prix. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur shared that the team was working on maximizing single-lap performance as qualifying was crucial at Circuit de Monaco.

Ferrari, struggling to find a footing this season, saw Leclerc and Hamilton start P11 and P12, respectively, in the Imola Grand Prix. However, the duo recovered well in the main race to finish P6 and P4, respectively. Moreover, both drivers complained about the car, especially the stiff brakes.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, Ferrari was determined to improve the car package. Team principal Fred Vasseur has confirmed that engineers were working behind the scenes to increase the SF-25's pace per lap, as qualifying was crucial in Monaco.

According to Junaid Samodien, Vasseur said:

"The Monaco Grand Prix is a unique race. We know how crucial qualifying is at this track, and over the past few days we’ve been working specifically on improving our flying lap performance, because in recent races we haven’t managed to extract the full potential of our package on Saturdays. This weekend, there is a change to the sporting regulations, specifically for this race, which will present all teams with a new challenge."

He added:

"Every driver must make at least two pit stops, the aim being to place greater emphasis on strategy and deliver more excitement on track. Of course, it is also Charles’s home race, and that makes the event special for the whole team. We are fully determined to put both him and Lewis in the best possible position to maximise their performance."

Charles Leclerc won the Monaco GP last year to mark his maiden win at his home race. However, competition is still fierce for Ferrari this year, as McLaren and Red Bull are much ahead in terms of pace and overall performance.

Lewis Hamilton hints at setup experiment in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Starting the Imola GP in P12, Lewis Hamilton finished P4, his highest finish in Grand Prix races for Ferrari this year. However, for the Monaco Grand Prix, the Brit was unsure of better results, as Ferrari's single-lap performance was lacking.

Regardless, Hamilton was determined to experiment and try new things despite reluctance from his team. Talking to Racingnews365, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I’m not sure either, to be honest. We’ve been struggling, particularly on a single lap. So I don’t know how that’s going to go. I’ve got some ideas that I’m going to try to apply next week that people have been a little bit reluctant to do because we’ve had lots of other things to focus on."

This year, FIA has mandated two pit stops for the Monaco Grand Prix to add some excitement. The Circuit de Monaco's design is narrow, leaving less room for overtaking. Hence, FIA has stepped up to adjust the pit stop strategy.

