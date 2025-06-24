Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc all set for major boost in Austria amid underwhelming Ferrari season 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have not been happy with Ferrari's SF-25. In line with all the struggles the team has had with the development of the car, Hamilton and Leclerc are all set for a slight boost at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

The Maranello-based team will run an upgraded floor to help both its drivers extract the maximum out of the car. Since the beginning of the 2025 Formula 1 season, the SF-25 has proved a bit incapable of running in the perfect operating window to exploit the aerodynamic load.

In line with this, as per an Auto Racer report, the Ferrari engineers, led by Diego Tondi and Loic Serra, have been forced to revise the development plans for the 2025 challenger from scratch.

Trending

The ongoing campaign is 10 rounds down, and the Ferrari Formula 1 team is yet to amass a Grand Prix win. Charles Leclerc is currently in fifth place in the drivers' standings with 104 points alongside three podiums, whereas Lewis Hamilton, on his end, is in sixth, having put on board only 79 points so far.

In the recent Canadian Grand Prix, Leclerc managed a fifth-place finish behind Mercedes' young sensation, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Hamilton ended up in sixth position.

Toto Wolff gives an 'adaptation' remark on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari struggles

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying - Source: Getty

With the Fred Vasseur-led Ferrari Formula 1 team bringing an update to the Red Bull Ring, the Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, has recently taken time to give his take on Lewis Hamilton's 2025 struggles. The Brit has struggled a lot in getting to grips with the SF-25 in comparison to Leclerc.

Toto Wolff believes that the seven-time world champion has not forgotten how to drive. He genuinely feels that Hamilton is currently in a period of adaptation with his team, having left Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season.

In line with this, Wolff added the following via Bloomberg Hot Pursuit:

"You don’t unlearn driving that quickly. In 2021, he was great. Then the regulations changed, and it got a little more difficult, but he was still performing at a very high level. ust by changing teams, suddenly you don’t lose your skills. Everybody needs a period of adaptation. Different car, different DNA in how the vehicle drives and a new engineering team that you need to start working together." Wolff said.

He further added:

"Then you have to be involved in the continuous development of the car so it suits your driving style."

Lewis Hamilton is yet to score a podium finish for the Ferrari Formula 1 team in a full-fledged Grand Prix. Quite a few eyes will be on the Italian outfit during the fast-approaching Austrian Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More