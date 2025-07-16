Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc all set to test out major Ferrari upgrades at Mugello

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are set to test the SF-25 upgrades at the Mugello circuit. It has come to light that the Maranello-based team will run a two-day test, in which the reserve drivers will run the SF-23, whereas Hamilton and Leclerc will drive around the track in the SF-25.

It has also come to light that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will run both the old and new suspension for the SF-25, with the new one arriving at the track on July 17. The idea behind bringing the new update is to curb the challenger's ride-height issues.

In line with all the testing that is coming up, both the Ferrari F1 drivers are in Mugello for a filming day.

The Fred Vasseur-led outfit has had a bit of a struggle in the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season. The campaign is 12 rounds down, and the team is yet to amass a Grand Prix win. Amid McLaren's dominance, both Red Bull (Max Verstappen - 2 victories) and Mercedes (George Russell - 1 victory) have managed to secure at least a win. Still, Ferrari is yet to open its account among the heavy-hitters of the sport.

Moreover, while the team is in second place in the Constructors Championship with 222 points, it's mainly because of the misfortunes of Red Bull and Mercedes so far in the season. Round 13 will take place at the picturesque Spa-Francorchamps, and Lewis Hamilton and Co. would hope for a strong outing at the race track.

Ex-F1 driver's take on Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Ferrari move

While Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will try out a new suspension for the SF-25 in Mugello, the former, specifically, has struggled more in the challenger in comparison to Leclerc. During the course of the ongoing campaign, Hamilton, on many occasions, has voiced his displeasure with the SF-25.

Coming into a new team after spending over a decade at Mercedes has its challenges, and in line with this, the former F1 driver turned Pundit, Damon Hill, recently said the following:

"There’s so much to learn about a new team. When you’ve been somewhere for 11 [years] with Mercedes and you go somewhere else, there’s a lot to learn. If you just talk about people, knowing who the people are, getting the language, all those other factors. He’s got a lot to work on." (Via Planet F1)

Charles Leclerc is currently the lead Ferrari driver in the 2025 Formula 1 standings. He has so far secured 119 points and is in P5 in the standings. The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is right behind him in P6 with 103 points.

