Lewis Hamilton clicked with Cara Delevingne and Anna Wintour at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was recently spotted at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and model Cara Delevingne.

The seven-time world champion is often seen hanging out with celebrities from the world of fashion and entertainment in his time away from the track. The British driver is a popular figure in the fashion industry as well, courtesy of his association with the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

At the event organized by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co., on Sunday (February 18), Lewis Hamilton was clicked with Wintour and Delevingne while donning an all-black Valentino 2024 Fall Collection. He was the only athlete to attend the event.

Hamilton and Delevingne have been friends for quite some time and the model has also been spotted in the F1 paddock on a couple of occasions cheering her friend on.

His appearance at the event came on the back of his surprise announcement of switching teams at the end of the 2024 season as he fulfills his 'childhood dream' of racing for Ferrari. As per Sky Sports, the 39-year-old claimed that he was 'fitter than ever':

"I feel the most motivated and focused I've ever been. I mean every year you come back and you're like 'I'm fitter than ever' and all these different things but I genuinely feel I've put more work and more time and more focus into preparation this year.

"I never thought that at this point in my life that I would have hunger like I do right now and to finish on a high with this team, it would be a dream. We've gone through a whole heap together so to finish on a high it would be the greatest honour to be able to help them to get back to the top."

Martin Brundle confident of Lewis Hamilton's commitment to Mercedes

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle, meanwhile, has expressed confidence that Lewis Hamilton's commitment won't waver for Mercedes in his last year with them.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Brundle said:

"I have no doubt he will give it absolutely everything he's got until the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi for Mercedes-Benz. He will be wearing those overalls, holding that steering wheel, representing 1,500 people.

"If everybody is smart in that, and I think they are all very smart people, and they have had such a wonderful relationship together, I think they will see it as a farewell tour."

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will hope that they can end their iconic partnership on a high in the 2024 season.