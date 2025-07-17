Lewis Hamilton comments on “a great relationship” with Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his bond with long-time performance coach and physio Angela Cullen. The British racer described his relationship with the 50-year-old as “great” in a recent interview.

Cullen, who began working with the Scuderia Ferrari driver in 2016, became a prominent figure across the Briton’s Formula 1 paddock life. The New Zealander was largely responsible for his physical preparations ahead of races and also acted as a close confidante and emotional support system during intense moments throughout much of his career.

The professional partnership between Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen, however, previously ended ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. However, she would return to her role with the seven-time world champion following his switch to Ferrari.

Quizzed about his relationship and the return of the physio in a recent interview, as quoted by Motorsport-Total, Hamilton highlighted the importance of having “good people” around him.

"It's always important to have some good people around you. I've had a good environment for many years. I still have the whole team from last year, but now Angela is back. We have a great relationship. We've known each other for a really long time and have been through a lot together. She took a break for a few years and spent time with her family, travelling around," he said.

"I then asked her if she wanted to embark on this new adventure with me. She agreed, and that was great. And it started off very well,” Lewis Hamilton added.

It is worth noting that the partnership with Cullen has largely translated into immense on-track success for Hamilton. With the Kiwi native in his corner, the 40-year-old clinched four of his seven Drivers’ Championship titles during his stint at Mercedes. The pair will now aim for even more success as he continues his journey with the Scuderia Ferrari outfit.

Lewis Hamilton sings praises of Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen at the Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was also full of praise for the impact Angela Cullen has had on his racing career so far. The former Mercedes driver detailed how her input often helps him feel relaxed when he gets into the car for races.

The seven-time world champion, who recently welcomed the return of the 50-year-old following his switch to Ferrari, weighed in on her ever-positive demeanour and energy, which he acknowledged has had a significant impact on his career overall. Speaking candidly during an interview, Hamilton stated:

"Every day, whenever I wake up, she radiates positive energy. Not a day goes by that she's not in a good mood. That's very, very important. Because you need people who encourage you, who pick you up when you're down. She can do that."

"Angela spends the day with me from six or seven in the morning until ten or eleven in the evening. So she plays a very, very important role. We're incredibly close, love our work, and how we do it together, so I'm as rested as possible when I get in the car. And I don't think I could do it without her," he added.

Before her return to Lewis Hamilton’s side of the paddock, Angela Cullen was briefly involved in IndyCar racing, where she served as performance manager for former Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong.

