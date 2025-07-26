Lewis Hamilton comments on new Ferrari upgrades after the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint race

Lewis Hamilton delivered his verdict on the new suspension upgrade Ferrari introduced in Belgium. The upgrade was expected to make the SF-25 a little more competitive; however, it did not seem to have made a difference during the Sprint Qualifying and the Sprint race.

Hamilton started the race in P18 after an incident in qualifying. While he did perform a few overtakes, most of the cars ahead of him were slower. But he explained that he couldn't gain more places because of the DRS train they were all stuck in.

"We were all in the DRS train, which was unfortunate, but I’ve definitely learned a lot about the upgrades that we have," Lewis Hamilton told the media.

Discussing the upgrade, he mentioned that Charles Leclerc had a part of the same since Montreal. He also stated that they were fine-tuning the same because Friday was the first time they had a proper chance at running it.

"I was just reflecting, part of the upgrade Charles has had since Montreal and you saw the crash that he had there and it was similar to something that I had yesterday."

He added:

"So it’s just about fine tuning it. Yesterday was the first time running it for me and I think now’s it’s just about fine tuning it, we can make some changes between now and quali."

There were mixed feelings about the upgrades. The new suspension was much anticipated, but it failed to deliver the results for both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc against their competitors.

Lewis Hamilton's teammate reveals Ferrari can't fight against McLaren and Red Bull

McLaren has set the benchmark for the entire grid this season. They have been dominating from the start and currently lead both the Drivers' and the Constructors' World Championships. Although Red Bull Racing might seem to be a bit slower, Max Verstappen has been able to outperform both Ferraris constantly.

Speaking to the media after the Sprint earlier, Lewis Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, mentioned that they are extracting the maximum out of the car, but there seems to be no way they can battle with the McLarens and Red Bull.

"For sure there’s some learning to take away from a race like this, however, it doesn’t feel like we are very off the maximum potential of the car," he told Sky Sports. "I don’t feel like we are out of place with the set-up or anything like that."

He added:

"I don’t think there is anything in the car that makes us hope we can fight with Red Bull or McLaren, unfortunately."

Charles Leclerc started the Sprint in P4 and was able to make an early move on Lando Norris. However, the latter managed to fight it back and create a huge gap on the Ferrari, leaving Leclerc to drive alone most of the race.

