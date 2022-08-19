"I’m not the same man I was before this trip"- Lewis Hamilton after concluding his Africa tour during 2022 F1 break

Lewis Hamilton has reflected on his trip to Africa during the 2022 F1 summer break.

The Briton spent time in Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania, trying to understand his roots while unwinding from the busy season. He took his fans along for the trip, sharing multiple pictures of his time in the African countries.

Lewis Hamilton reflected on his journey through Africa on his social media handles and claimed to have changed in some fundamental way. He wrote in a post:

"These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life. I’m not the same man I was before this trip, all the beauty, love, and peacefulness I experienced has me feeling fully transformed. No amount of photos could capture how I’m feeling now and what I’m trying to say. Just know, where words fall short emotions run deep. I connected with my roots and my history and I feel my ancestors with me now stronger than I ever have before."

As part of his soul-searching, the seven-time world champion visited Sossusvlei, a clay and salt pan located in the southern part of the Namib Desert.

Sossusvlei is one of the country's major tourist attractions, bringing in good revenue for Namibia. Hamilton's presence is likely to attract considerable press attention in the region, giving it more publicity for the future.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on the first half of 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that the first half of the season was a bit disappointing. However, he added that it is this adversity that leads to growth and improvement.

Speaking to Heikki Kovalainen while getting interviewed by Viaplay, Hamilton said:

"I think it's definitely not been perfect. I've definitely not been perfect in the background. I definitely would say it's been a struggle, particularly off the end of last year, so it's been a real kind of odd kind of growth process. I've tried a lot of things with the car and experiments, and it's often caught us out. I've struggled with feeling comfortable in the car this year."

The Mercedes driver concluded:

"I think for anybody, it's a good experience to have. The adversity only makes you stronger. It's the failures, I think, that truly make us strong."

Hamilton currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings but is rapidly catching his competitors, thanks to a streak of podiums in recent races. With nine races left, there is still time for the world champion to get his first win in 2022.

