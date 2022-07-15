"I was under attack from the cars"- Lewis Hamilton condemns Pierre Gasly's overtaking technique at 2022 F1 Austrian GP Sprint

Lewis Hamilton was critical of Pierre Gasly's overtaking technique at the start of the 2022 F1 Austrian GP sprint race last weekend. The driver was sandwiched between the AlphaTauri of Gasly and the Williams of Alex Albon, leading to contact with the Frenchman.

Following his uncharacteristic crash in Friday's qualifying session, the seven-time world champion started Saturday's sprint in ninth place and found himself fighting for position with Pierre Gasly.

When Gasly allegedly failed to maintain his line on Hamilton's inside at Turn 1, the two collided as the Briton couldn't move further to the left. The Mercedes driver picked up some minor damage but was able to finish the race comfortably, later claiming he was grateful to have been able to score one point in the sprint race.

Speaking about the incident after the race, the seven-time F1 world champion said:

“I just got a bit of wheelspin, then I was under attack from the cars around, and then Pierre just moved over to the side. I don’t understand why drivers do that when there’s so much space to the right, and I couldn’t do anything about it. It definitely wasn’t [the] same, but it was driveable. I was just grateful to have finished and to get one point.”

Only a matter of time until Lewis Hamilton gets his first win, claims British Touring Car driver

British Touring Car driver Jade Edwards claims it is 'only a matter of time' before Lewis Hamilton secures his first win in 2022. The Mercedes driver has been on the back foot this season but has shown incredible promise in his W13 car.

Lewis Hamilton has now appeared on the podium four times in 2022, passing his teammate George Russell, who has been in form since the season opener in Bahrain. The 37-year-old took third place in two consecutive races, but so far has failed to make it past the third step of the podium. With the Mercedes W13 showing race-winning pace, however, it is only a matter of time before the esteemed driver returns to the top step of the podium, claims Jade Edwards.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Edwards said:

“It is good to see them back, in that mix again and I think on their day, they are going to be very strong and it is only a matter of time now before Lewis [Hamilton] gets that win. Love or hate Lewis - but I don’t think anyone is going to begrudge it. They’ve earned their dues this season. When he does step on that top step, there are going to be cheers from everyone.”

While there is certainly hope for the Briton in 2022, it is no surprise that the rest of the field — namely Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc — won't make it easy for the world champion to get that ever-elusive first win. With only half the season over and the Mercedes W13 looking feistier than ever, fans of Lewis Hamilton can continue to hold their breath for an amazing outcome.

