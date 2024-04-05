Lewis Hamilton considers Sebastian Vettel 'an amazing option' as his replacement at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton feels Sebastian Vettel is an amazing option to replace him at Mercedes. The British driver was recently questioned about this as the German F1 legend has been making the media rounds and has not ruled out the possibility of making a return to the sport.

Sebastian Vettel is 3 years younger than Lewis Hamilton who is still racing in F1 at a high level. The German retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season but did not close the door on a return. With Lewis prematurely ending his contract with Mercedes, the seat has opened up for a high-profile driver.

Sebastian Vettel recently revealed that he has been in contact with Toto Wolff but has not overtly expressed an interest in coming back. Lewis Hamilton was questioned by the media about how he feels about the German being an option, and the Mercedes driver was quite positive and called Vettel an amazing option as his replacement. As quoted by RacingNews365, he said:

"I would love for Seb to come back and I think it would be an amazing option for the team," the seven-time champion said on Thursday. German driver, multi-world championship winning driver, and someone who has amazing values who would continue to take the team forward. I'd love it if he came back."

"I hope they find someone great" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton further talked about how he would love to see someone who is quite compassionate with the team. The Mercedes driver will leave the squad and join Ferrari in 2025, leaving behind a much-coveted seat on the team.

Sebastian Vettel is one of the many contenders whose name has been making the rounds. Young teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli was considered a frontrunner but he's not the only one. The Spaniard Carlos Sainz is reportedly in contention as well among others.

Talking about his possible replacement, Lewis Hamilton said that he only hoped that Mercedes would find someone great. He said:

"The only thing I really care about is that the team takes on someone with integrity and that is aligned with the team and where the team's going. Someone compassionate that's able to work with great people and continues to lift them up. There's so many great people in this team."

He added:

"And as drivers... there are some that are more selfish than others, there are some that are good drivers but perhaps not the best within the team environment, I don't know because I've not been in with all of them. But I hope they find someone great."

The Mercedes driver has not had the best start to the season in 2024. He would be hoping to get back among the contenders with a strong weekend in Japan.