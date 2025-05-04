Lewis Hamilton criticises Ferrari's team strategy that cost him during the F1 Miami GP qualifying

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was critical of the Italian team's strategy, which cost him during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix qualifying session. It was a day of two halves for the British driver as he finished P3 in the sprint race after he showcased his exceptional prowess behind the wheel in changeable conditions.
However, over a single lap in qualifying, Hamilton failed to get into the Q3 session and finished in P12 after he couldn't put a clean lap together. The seven-time F1 world champion kept locking up at the end of Turn 17 before the final corner and was unable to slow down his SF-25.
Another factor that did not help Hamilton qualify higher was Ferrari's strategy to send him out on used soft tires and only use one fresh set in Q2. Lewis Hamilton failed to understand the reason behind the decision and believed he should have another set of soft tires.
"We should have. It doesn't make sense when you're struggling so much not to put two new sets on or utilise those sets. But that's stuff we will chat about in the garage," he told Sky Sports F1.
Despite finishing P3 in the Sprint race, the Brit had initially struggled and was locked in a battle with Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso. However, a timely change to slick tires saved his result and pushed him up to P3.
Lewis Hamilton analyzes his disappointing qualifying in Miami
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that the SF-25 was 'inconsistent' every time he took to the track, which made it hard for them not to make setup changes to help with the overall balance.
The 40-year-old was disappointed with the P12 in qualifying and said (via Sky Sports F1):
"We will keep trying. We are only six races in, but we are struggling big time. We are trying our hardest not to make big set-up changes, but no matter what we do, it's so inconsistent every time we go out. We have problems with brakes, problems with this instability that we are struggling with, and we are generally not quick enough."
"Just to get through to Q3 is tough for us. Once you are on the back foot, it's hard to pick up the points. Tomorrow will be hard work, but we will try again. It's the same thing for me, I'm used to it, but I will keep trying. And I will be back at the factory next week and just keep going," Hamilton added.
Lewis Hamilton's weekend in Miami is following a similar pattern to the sprint weekend in China, where he dominated the sprint segment but was unable to replicate that in qualifying and the main race and finished behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.