Lewis Hamilton curious to learn “where I’m slow” during Japanese GP

During the second half of this past weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton reached out to his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, for more information on where he was slow on the Suzuka Circuit. His requests for information came after the Brit switched over to medium tires, having spent most of the race on a set of hards. The race in Japan marked Hamilton's third race outing with Ferrari's 2025 challenger, and he learned mid-race more about his driving with the SF-25, as well as the turns where he has room to improve.

During Lap 36 of the 53-lap race, the Ferrari driver was in seventh place when he reached out over the radio to his race engineer to get an update on his performance during the GP.

"I’d really like some info where I’m slow, mate," Hamilton asked.

"Turn eight-nine and 13-14," Adami responded.

The Brit probed further, asking for time details from Adami.

"Okay, but how much?"

"Gap one tenth ten, eight and nine. Minimum speed turn eight, try to use the kerb," Adami replied.

14 laps later, Lewis Hamilton was still in P7. With an eight-second gap to Kimi Antonelli ahead of him in the Mercedes, the British driver realized that the car's potential wasn't going to be tapped into for the race.

"Don’t have the pace today."

After crossing the chequered flag to take seventh place, the Ferrari driver was apologetic to the team, thankful for their effort, and promised to come back stronger the following weekend.

"Sorry for that result guys, didn’t have the pace today but I’m grateful you’re continuing to push. The next race will be better," he said. [via RaceFans]

Lewis Hamilton's finish at the Suzuka circuit has been his highest Grand Prix finish with the Italian team over the three weekends, after P10 in Australia and a disqualification in China. Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, crossed the finish line at the Japanese Grand Prix to take P4.

Lewis Hamilton believes that there is a "deficit" between his and Charles Leclerc's side of the garage

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025

After his finishes in Australia and Japan, and a sprint victory in China, Lewis Hamilton has scored a total of 15 points. Meanwhile, his teammate, Charles Leclerc has had stronger finishes of P8 in Melbourne and P4 in Japan. His results were also disqualified after the Chinese Grand Prix, but he did score a P5 finish at the Sprint in China, all contributing to the Monegasque scoring 20 points.

Hamilton believes that there is a difference between the two sides of the same garage, stating that his car isn't performing at the same level as Leclerc's.

“Through the first three races there’s been a bit of a deficit between both sides of the garage on some elements of the car. On my side, underperforming. With what I had, that is the best result I could get” he said [via The Guardian].

With the drivers' cumulative 35 points, Ferrari currently sits in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship, 76 points behind leader, McLaren.

