"Lewis Hamilton is dealing with F1 title pressure better than Max Verstappen": Lawrence Barretto

Lewis Hamilton might be handling the 2021 title pressure a bit better than Max Verstappen, according to F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto. Both title protagonists were oddly cold during the press conference ahead of the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on Lewis Hamilton’s way of handling pressure, Lawrence Barretto told Will Buxton:

“Lewis looks pretty comfortable, pretty confident. I think he seems to be dealing with the pressure from a body language point of view, a little bit better than Max. But that is understandable because he has the most experience.”

Formula 1 @F1



And



One race to go...



🇦🇪 A record eighth world title has been the target in 2021And @LewisHamilton has risen to the challenge in the same way as alwaysOne race to go... #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 A record eighth world title has been the target in 2021 And @LewisHamilton has risen to the challenge in the same way as alwaysOne race to go...#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/A62ECE7TlG

One of the reasons Lewis Hamilton seemed calmer than Verstappen in the press conference was due to the excessive media pressure and interrogation thrown towards the Red Bull F1 driver. While the seven-time champion has been in countless title fights, this is the Dutchman's first real shot at the championship

Formula 1 @F1



12 months ago,



🇦🇪 Arriving at the final race weekend of 2021 level on points at the top of the driver standings? 🏆12 months ago, @Max33Verstappen didn't think it would be possible 👀 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 Arriving at the final race weekend of 2021 level on points at the top of the driver standings? 🏆12 months ago, @Max33Verstappen didn't think it would be possible 👀#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/b92NatJdBl

Max Verstappen under pressure in the press conference compared to Lewis Hamilton

While the Dutchman tried to put the dealings of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix behind him, the pressure from the media was at its maximum during Thursday's drivers’ press conference. As far as Lewis Hamilton was concerned, the media did not have much to interrogate him with, as his counterpart was severely penalized after the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Commenting on Max Verstappen’s body language, Lawrence Barretto said:

“I think Max was probably a bit tired talking about today in the media. I think he wants to try and put it all behind him.”

Formula 1 @F1



21 race weekends and almost nine months later, it comes down to this:



Three days in Abu Dhabi



Two extraordinary drivers



One world champion to be crowned



🇦🇪 @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen It all started on a Friday in Bahrain21 race weekends and almost nine months later, it comes down to this:Three days in Abu DhabiTwo extraordinary driversOne world champion to be crowned #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #HistoryAwaits It all started on a Friday in Bahrain 21 race weekends and almost nine months later, it comes down to this:Three days in Abu DhabiTwo extraordinary driversOne world champion to be crowned#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #HistoryAwaits @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen https://t.co/HX6VEw4Nmc

Also Read Article Continues below

As tension builds up towards Sunday, when the final showdown will decide the 2021 World Drivers' Championship, it is expected to be another incident-filled affair. Both drivers will make history in the sport if they claim the title. While Lewis Hamilton would bag an unprecedented eighth title, Verstappen stands to end an era of domination never seen before.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee