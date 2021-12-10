"Lewis Hamilton is dealing with F1 title pressure better than Max Verstappen": Lawrence Barretto

Lewis Hamilton might be handling the 2021 title pressure a bit better than Max Verstappen, according to F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto. Both title protagonists were oddly cold during the press conference ahead of the final round in Abu Dhabi.
Commenting on Lewis Hamilton’s way of handling pressure, Lawrence Barretto told Will Buxton:
“Lewis looks pretty comfortable, pretty confident. I think he seems to be dealing with the pressure from a body language point of view, a little bit better than Max. But that is understandable because he has the most experience.”
One of the reasons Lewis Hamilton seemed calmer than Verstappen in the press conference was due to the excessive media pressure and interrogation thrown towards the Red Bull F1 driver. While the seven-time champion has been in countless title fights, this is the Dutchman's first real shot at the championship
Max Verstappen under pressure in the press conference compared to Lewis Hamilton
While the Dutchman tried to put the dealings of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix behind him, the pressure from the media was at its maximum during Thursday's drivers’ press conference. As far as Lewis Hamilton was concerned, the media did not have much to interrogate him with, as his counterpart was severely penalized after the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
Commenting on Max Verstappen’s body language, Lawrence Barretto said:
“I think Max was probably a bit tired talking about today in the media. I think he wants to try and put it all behind him.”
As tension builds up towards Sunday, when the final showdown will decide the 2021 World Drivers' Championship, it is expected to be another incident-filled affair. Both drivers will make history in the sport if they claim the title. While Lewis Hamilton would bag an unprecedented eighth title, Verstappen stands to end an era of domination never seen before.