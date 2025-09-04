Lewis Hamilton deemed “one of the kindest” drivers by an F1 rookie

While Lewis Hamilton is largely known for his endearing character to many across the Formula 1 community, the reputation of the seven-time world champion appears to extend to several fans and even to drivers on the F1 grid. Rookie driver Oliver Bearman has now dubbed the 40-year-old as one of the kindest drivers on the grid.

Ad

The Haas F1 driver, who spoke to the media ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, was quizzed about Hamilton as the latter navigates through his challenging year with the Scuderia Ferrari team. The 20-year-old detailed how much of a role model the British driver is, while also labelling him one of the kindest on the grid.

"Honestly, he's been one of the kindest and most forthcoming drivers on the grid. I remember after my first race he was incredibly kind and we sometimes catch up on the parade laps and stuff like that and always really kind and approachable, really a good model for young drivers to look up to," Bearman told the media.

Ad

Trending

"This is the type of guy that you should be, because I can imagine coming into the sport and these guys who are at the top of the sport being unapproachable - that would make it really difficult to settle into Formula 1, and that's not been the case at all."

Bearman’s remarks on Lewis Hamilton appear to largely echo the sentiments of several other rookies on the current F1 grid. Oftentimes, Hamilton is spotted in interaction with several young drivers, including Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton helping Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recently detailed how Lewis Hamilton's presence at the Italian team has aided Charles Leclerc to a certain extent. The 57-year-old stressed the seven-time champion is helping the Monegasque release the pressure.

Vasseur, who spoke on the recent episode of the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, also detailed how Leclerc's approach has changed ever since Hamilton joined the team.

Ad

“Probably yes. And clearly, I think this helped Charles also a little bit, to release some pressure from Charles. And he did a very good job from the beginning of the season. I think Charles also improved on the approach, on the structure, on how he's more mature. And this, I don't know if it's a part of the contribution of Lewis, but it's coming for the maturity of Charles,” said Vasseur(45:05 onwards).

Ad

Lewis Hamilton, on his part, has often spoken about the pressure that comes with driving for the Maranello-based team, particularly following his challenging start to his chapter with the team. However, the former Mercedes driver has largely maintained his optimism about the team’s overall progression in what he often dubs the right direction.

The British driver will now shift his focus to achieving an impressive result in front of the Tifosi at the Italian Grand Prix event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More