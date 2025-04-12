Lewis Hamilton delivers his verdict on Ferrari's upgrades at the F1 Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton discussed Ferrari's condition after the end of the first practice day in Bahrain. He commented on the drivability of the car and left positive notes mentioning the upgrades that the team brought this weekend.

Ad

The Italian outfit has had a rather difficult start to the 2025 season. Although the team looked strong in the final races last season, they seem to have lost that pace. Moreover, a double disqualification in China did not help their position in the standings.

Heading into Bahrain, the team looks forward to improved performance with a new package. Lewis Hamilton, commenting on the car's drivability on Friday, mentioned that he faced a lack of grip during the first session because of the track temperatures but had much better control on the soft tire.

Ad

Trending

"Quite difficult in the morning as always with the temperature being so high," Hamilton said. "The grip was terrible on the hard tie for the first run. It's quite a big shock from hard to soft, which is much better. But we made some changes and the car felt pretty decent."

Hamilton also mentioned that the team was committed to bringing more consistency as they extract performance from the car and, at the same time, make it more drivable. He said:

Ad

"Just consistency, just trying to get pulling the laps together and having a car that's easy to drive."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ferrari has also introduced an upgrade package for the race in Bahrain, which is so far working positively, as per the Briton.

Lewis Hamilton speaks positively of Ferrari's Bahrain upgrades

Ferrari has brought the most upgrades than any other team on the grid to Bahrain. The entire update was focused around the floor and expected to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the car. Moreover, there was also a redesign in the diffuser and a winglet update on the rear wing to enhance minor aerodynamics.

Ad

After a tough start to the season, where the team has not found the pace for a podium in any main races, Ferrari is expecting to improve competitiveness.

When asked about the upgrades' performance after Friday, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that they were working positively.

"The upgrade's definitely working, and big, big thank you to everyone back home for working so hard on bringing the upgrades," Lewis Hamilton added. "It's never an easy thing. It's a lot of work that goes on in the wind tunnel, and a lot of work that goes on in fabricating and putting together these fours. It's just good to see that we've taken steps forward. We're trying to now attract more from it. I hope that we can make the right steps overnight soon."

Hamilton has scored 15 points in the season so far, with his teammate Charles Leclerc leading them by a five-point margin. With 35 points in their bag, Ferrari is sitting in fourth place of the Constructors' Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More