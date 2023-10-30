“Lewis Hamilton was in a different league": Carlos Sainz praises Mercedes’ 7x F1 champion for his splendid Mexico GP drive

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton delivered a strong performance at the Mexico Grand Prix. The 38-year-old came from behind to secure a second-place finish after starting from sixth on the grid.

The race, initially dominated by pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, changed its course following a Kevin Magnussen crash. The Haas driver hit the barriers at Turn 8, prompting red flags.

At the subsequent restart, Hamilton, now equipped with medium tires, overtook Leclerc for second place a few laps later. The British driver held his position for the remainder of the race, ultimately clinching the runner-up spot. Leclerc secured the third position.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, who secured a fourth-place finish, praised both Hamilton and race winner Max Verstappen. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Sainz acknowledged the pace of the Mercedes and Red Bull teams, stating:

"In the race it was pretty clear that they are a good step faster than us."

He continued:

"Hopefully next year's car will be another step forward (for us) because today Lewis (Hamilton) was in a different league together with Verstappen."

Carlos Sainz lauds Lewis Hamilton's pit stop strategy, differentiates Ferrari and Mercedes' tire situation

The Ferrari driver continued to delve into the strategic brilliance exhibited by Lewis Hamilton during the race. He highlighted the disparity in tire management between Ferrari and Mercedes, stating:

"We were not fighting him (Lewis Hamilton). He decided to go lap 24, 25. It was too difficult for us to one-stop."

Carlos Sainz further emphasized the contrasting approaches to pit stops. He highlighted the confidence that Mercedes holds in their tire endurance. This allows them to make critical strategic decisions with assurance. Sainz said:

"They can allow themselves to pit in lap 24, because they know on tires they can make it to the end. They can allow themselves to restart on the medium because they know they can make it to the end."

"For us it's so tight on tire life, that we need to always be careful with the stop laps."

The Spanish driver, who only just missed out on a podium finish, concluded:

"Sooner or later, Lewis was always going to finish ahead. So third and fourth today for Ferrari was the maximum we could achieve."

With Max Verstappen having bagged the F1 Drivers' Championship, eyes are now on the battle for the second spot. With three races to go, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz continue to mount pressure on the current occupant of second place, Sergio Perez. The Mercedes driver trails Perez by 20 points, with the Spaniard 57 points away from second position.