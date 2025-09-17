Lewis Hamilton to discuss “Ferrari situation” with 4-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel ‘very soon’

With Lewis Hamilton's journey with Ferrari not getting off to a great start, the Briton has revealed that he intends to discuss the situation at the Scuderia with former Scuderia driver Sebastian Vettel. The German drove for the prancing horses between 2015 to 2020, but was unable to win a championship with the squad.

Hamilton joined Ferrari with the hopes of returning to the front of the field. However, his debut season with the Maranello-based squad has not even yielded a podium in the Grand Prix format yet, making the task of returning the championship glory to the team seem like a distant one.

On the other hand, Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 with the hopes of following in the footsteps of his idol, Michael Schumacher. Although he was able to score 14 race victories, the four-time champion was unable to add that fifth drivers' title that he had yearned for.

So, when asked by Le Equipe about whether he intends to talk to Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel about their time with Ferrari, Hamilton revealed that he is planning to talk to the German on the matter:

"Honestly, I haven't spoken to either of them. I don't talk much with Fernando [Alonso]. Seb [Vettel], on the other hand, has been very supportive, he has truly been incredible, a very good friend over the years. I intended to talk to Seb during this break, I think I will do it soon. I haven't called him this year because I'm not often on my phone. I didn't want to bother him and before, I didn't want to talk to him because I didn't want to have preconceived ideas. With six, eight months of experience, I have a good idea of the situation, so I will probably discuss it with him soon."

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has only scored 117 points in the first 16 race weekends of the 2025 season, a timid tally in comparison to his past few campaigns.

Sebastian Vettel knows that Lewis Hamilton is unhappy with how his results are panning out with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Sebastian Vettel (R) at the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Russia race weekend - Source: Getty

Sebastian Vettel has first-hand experience of things not working out with Ferrari. The four-time champion left Red Bull to possibly reunite with the championship trophy at the Maranello-based squad, but he fell prey to Mercedes' dominance at the start of the turbo-hybrid era.

Knowing how subpar results affect a driver, Vettel admitted that Lewis Hamilton would also be unhappy with his current form with the team, as he said on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast earlier in the year:

"Of course, I know that he has very high ambitions and very high expectations. So at the minute, I know that he's probably not happy with himself, with how competitive he is."

On the other hand, Vettel asserted that the 40-year-old would be working tirelessly to get back to his previous form and reach the front of the field with the Scuderia.

