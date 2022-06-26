Lewis Hamilton 'disgusted' by US Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton claims he is "disgusted" by the United States Supreme Court judgment overturning Roe v. Wade, thereby taking away the constitutional right to abortion across about half the country. In a heated statement on an Instagram story, the Mercedes driver, who is an advocate for a myriad of issues, offered support by listing resources that could be used by those in need.

The social media post read:

“Disgusted by the decision made by the Supreme Court in the US today. I don’t understand why some in power pushed and continue to push to strip rights away from millions of people. This decision will impact the most vulnerable among us. Women, people of colour, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and so on.”

On Instagram, the Briton wrote:

“I love being in the States. But I can’t ignore what’s going on right now and what some in the government are trying to do to the women who live here. Everyone should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies. We can’t let that choice be taken away.”

Lewis Hamilton, like several other influential individuals across industries, took to social media to share his reaction regarding the Supreme Court ruling.

Mercedes in a 'happy place' with Lewis Hamilton, says Toto Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff claims that the team is satisfied with their driver line-up, indicating that Lewis Hamilton's seat in Silver Arrows is secure beyond the 2022 season, although admitting that it is "too early to discuss 2024".

As reported by f1.com, the Austrian said:

“We are in a happy place with Lewis and there is no doubt that we are embarking the season and the next one in a good place. But it’s too early to discuss 2024. But having said that, I couldn’t wish for a better driver pairing.”

Wolff further went on to say:

“I can say that within the team, [Lewis] was always very positive in his mindset. How the two work together is really astonishing; in the briefings they keep asking each other questions. I guess it’s going to be different if you race at the very front. But no, it’s super how the two [Hamilton and Russell] have really helped to progress and I’m happy for Lewis because he had the bad luck on his side – he could have been on the podium a few times if the Safety Car hadn’t had worked against him.”

Lewis Hamilton secured his second podium of the season last weekend at the Canadian GP, while his team-mate George Russell has achieved three so far.

