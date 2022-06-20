"Sir is back on the podium" - Fan reactions from 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Max Verstappen secured the 26th race win of his F1 career and his fifth of the 2022 season so far at the thrilling F1 Canadian Grand Prix. The reigning world champion stuck to his lead despite facing a significant challenge from Carlos Sainz towards the end of the 70-lap race. The Spaniard, who was desperately chasing his maiden race victory this Sunday, got closer than ever before to grab the win, only to watch his chances slip through his fingers once again.

Despite visibly struggling throughout the season so far, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finally secured his second podium of 2022 with a third-place finish ahead of his team-mate George Russell, who has managed to continue his streak of finishing in the top five in every race so far this year.

Charles Leclerc, who led the championship standings at the start of the season, has been on a bit of a downward trend given Ferrari's mechanical issues. The Monegasque took on a new power unit this weekend and started the race from the back of the grid but managed to make it to P5 after a long and difficult battle in the midfield. He significantly closed the gap to Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings, given that the Red Bull driver was forced to retire from the race after suffering gearbox issues.

Both McLarens finished the race out of the points, while Alpine had a great weekend in Montréal with a strong double-points finish. Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso started the race on the front row for the first time since the 2012 German GP but was unable to hold his position against the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari. Alfa Romeo, too, had a double-points finish with P8 and P9 finishes for Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou respectively. Home hero Lance Stroll managed to make it to the points in tenth place.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Grace :) @missgprescott

#CanadianGP #f1 Carlos right now because the safety car came out at a perfect time Carlos right now because the safety car came out at a perfect time #CanadianGP #f1 https://t.co/Ztee59Ogoc

Morfeusz @wojtek26769133

#CanadianGP #WTF1 Leclerc realising why he is stuck behind a car Leclerc realising why he is stuck behind a car#CanadianGP #WTF1 https://t.co/gNcffBWLVF

Spence @spenceberks

Awesome stuff. That 15 minute #topgear truck race was more entertaining than the Canadian #f1 GP snor fest.Awesome stuff. That 15 minute #topgear truck race was more entertaining than the Canadian #f1 GP snor fest. Awesome stuff.

jenny @clarkjoes PLEASE GOD GIVE CARLOS SAINZ HIS FIRST WIN TODAY #CanadianGP PLEASE GOD GIVE CARLOS SAINZ HIS FIRST WIN TODAY #CanadianGP https://t.co/MdufNCZyVJ

