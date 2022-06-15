F1 2022: All you need to know about Canadian GP

The 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix will get underway this weekend after two long years of getting canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Going into Montréal, Max Verstappen is leading the drivers' standings and Red Bull stands comfortably ahead of the pack with an 80-point advantage over Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

The Canadian GP is one of the most iconic racing events in the history of F1 and has been hosted since the 1970s. Former Canadian race driver Gilles Villeneuve secured his maiden win in the first race held at the Circuit Ile Notre-Dame, which the circuit was previously known as, back in 1978. The circuit now bears his name for the very same reason. The Canadian GP has witnessed some of the most epic battles with plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

The Grand Prix will get underway this Friday with free practice sessions, while the main race will take place on Sunday, June 19.

Ferrari has proven to be the most successful team on the track, while Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are tied for the maximum number of wins in Canada with a whopping seven wins each. Since 2010, only four different drivers have stepped on the top step of the podium here, while qualifying has been dominated by Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton since 2007, barring the 2014 season, where Nico Rosberg set the fastest time.

The Venue

Location: Montréal, Québec, Canada

Type: Street Circuit

Circuit Length: 4.361 km (2.710 mi )

First race held: 1978 (Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve)

Former F1 driver does not expect Ferrari to improve in time for 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Former BMW Williams and Toyota F1 driver Ralf Schumacher claims that the "declining consistency of drivers" and the mechanical reliability issues faced by Ferrari have created a significant problem that may not be solved in time for the Canadian GP.

As reported by F1 World, Schumacher spoke of Ferrari's troubles and retirements, saying:

“Ferrari suffered a debacle with the retirement of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. One cause could be a poor supply of materials. But it could also be that the engines are overloaded and have a shorter life span than expected. Ferrari are in a bad way, it has to be said. The situation is dramatic and Mattia Binotto has a difficult job. After the strong start, it was first the declining consistency of the drivers, then technical things. And this at a time when, in terms of potential, you could win the World Championship. They have to find a solution quickly, but I don’t think the Scuderia can get their problems under control before the Canadian GP.”

Ferrari currently stands second in the constructors' standings with a total of 199 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far