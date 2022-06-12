F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Azerbaijan GP?

The 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix certainly lived up to its reputation of delivering a chaotic race with unexpected results. Despite starting the race in third place, Max Verstappen secured his fifth race win of the 2022 season in Baku, with his teammate Sergio Perez coming in second. With an extra point for the fastest lap secured by Perez, Red Bull maximized their results and took home a total of 44 points this weekend.

The same, unfortunately, cannot be said for their championship rivals Ferrari, who suffered a double DNF due to mechanical issues in both cars. The Prancing Horse went home with zero points from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and now stands a broad 80 points behind Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Mercedes optimized their opportunity with the two Ferraris out of the way. George Russell took his third podium of the season for Mercedes in P3, while Lewis Hamilton came in P4, marking his best result of 2022 since the season opener in Bahrain. The Silver Arrows remain third in the standings, 96 points ahead of McLaren.

McLaren managed a double-points finish this weekend, but with a mere six points from Baku and a phenomenal result for Mercedes, their shot at third in the constructors' standings seems to be getting more and more challenging. Alpine, who stand fifth, also had a double-points finish, with a seventh-place finish for Fernando Alonso and a tenth-place finish for Esteban Ocon. Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, failed to score a point this weekend with Valtteri Bottas just missing out on the top ten and Zhou Guanyu suffering a DNF.

Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel both secured their best results of the 2022 F1 season so far on the Baku City Circuit, with a fifth and sixth-place finish respectively. The two drivers, however, were the only ones in their teams to finish on points, as a result of which AlphaTauri remains seventh and Aston Martin is ninth but tied with Haas in terms of total points.

With both Williams drivers finishing outside the top ten, the team remains last with a total of three points.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Azerbaijan GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 279 2 Ferrari 199 3 Mercedes 161 4 McLaren Mercedes 65 5 Alpine Renault 47 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 41 7 AlphaTauri RBPT 27 8 Haas Ferrari 15 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 15 10 Williams Mercedes 3

