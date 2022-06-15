F1 2022: Where to watch Canadian GP Practice? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

For the ninth round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. Last weekend in Azerbaijan, Sergio Perez grabbed second place in the drivers' standings from Charles Leclerc, while reigning world champion Max Verstappen extended his lead with his fifth race win of the season. Consequently, Red Bull is comfortably placed in the constructors' standings, with a comfortable gap to Ferrari and Mercedes.

Ferrari had a devastating weekend in Baku, with a double DNF caused by mechanical issues, and will certainly be hoping to turn around their fortunes this weekend. Mercedes, on the other hand, is getting more consistent with each race, especially given George Russell's drives all season.

The Canadian Grand Prix is one of the most historic events on the calendar. Having been absent from the sport's calendar since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is one of the most anticipated races this season.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Canadian GP practice sessions:

USA

FP1: 2:00 pm EDT, Friday, June 17, 2022

FP2: 5:00 pm EDT, Friday, June 17, 2022

FP3: 1:00 pm EDT, Saturday, June 18, 2022

UK

FP1: 6:00 pm GMT, Friday, June 17, 2022

FP2: 9:00 pm GMT, Friday, June 17, 2022

FP3: 5:00 pm GMT, Saturday, June 18, 2022

India

FP1: 11:30 pm IST, Friday, June 17, 2022

FP2: 2:30 am IST, Saturday, June 18, 2022

FP3: 10:30 pm IST, Saturday, June 18, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can catch the action live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can watch all the practice sessions on Sky Sports F1.

India

Fans from India can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

