F1 2022: Where to watch Canadian GP Practice? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

For the ninth round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. Last weekend in Azerbaijan, Sergio Perez grabbed second place in the drivers' standings from Charles Leclerc, while reigning world champion Max Verstappen extended his lead with his fifth race win of the season. Consequently, Red Bull is comfortably placed in the constructors' standings, with a comfortable gap to Ferrari and Mercedes.
Ferrari had a devastating weekend in Baku, with a double DNF caused by mechanical issues, and will certainly be hoping to turn around their fortunes this weekend. Mercedes, on the other hand, is getting more consistent with each race, especially given George Russell's drives all season.
The Canadian Grand Prix is one of the most historic events on the calendar. Having been absent from the sport's calendar since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is one of the most anticipated races this season.
TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions
Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Canadian GP practice sessions:
USA
FP1: 2:00 pm EDT, Friday, June 17, 2022
FP2: 5:00 pm EDT, Friday, June 17, 2022
FP3: 1:00 pm EDT, Saturday, June 18, 2022
UK
FP1: 6:00 pm GMT, Friday, June 17, 2022
FP2: 9:00 pm GMT, Friday, June 17, 2022
FP3: 5:00 pm GMT, Saturday, June 18, 2022
India
FP1: 11:30 pm IST, Friday, June 17, 2022
FP2: 2:30 am IST, Saturday, June 18, 2022
FP3: 10:30 pm IST, Saturday, June 18, 2022
Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions?
USA
Fans from the US can catch the action live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
UK
Viewers from the UK can watch all the practice sessions on Sky Sports F1.
India
Fans from India can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.